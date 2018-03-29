'It's a fabulous facility' - Bobby Kerr becomes first person to swim in redeveloped Clontarf Baths
Broadcaster and businessman Bobby Kerr became the first person to take a dip in the redeveloped Clontarf Baths as the much-anticipated facility moves closer to being open for public use.
Mr Kerr told Independent.ie that he went to the site to interview the owner of the facility, David Cullen, for his Newstalk show Down To Business and while he was there he decided to take a dip.
"I decided I wanted to have a swim and waived my insurance liability on air as they cannot get anyone to give them insurance," he told Independent.ie.
"The pool has not been chlorinated and it is not yet ready for public use but I said I would take my chances as I occasionally swim in the Forty Foot."
And Mr Kerr gave the Baths a glowing review calling it a 'fabulous facility'.
The full interview with Mr Cullen will be broadcast on Down To Business on Newstalk at 10.30 this Saturday morning.
Online Editors