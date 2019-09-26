It's a boy! Dublin Zoo announce birth of baby giraffe

DUBLIN Zoo have announced the newest addition to the African Savanna in the Phoenix Park.

DUBLIN Zoo have announced the newest addition to the African Savanna in the Phoenix Park.

Staff revealed today that a male Rothschild giraffe calf was born in the early hours of Thursday September 12 to mother Casey and father Tafari.

Born in the early hours of Thursday 12th September, the healthy giraffe calf stands at 1.8 meters tall and weighs an estimated 60kg. photo: Patrick Bolger

Standing at 1.8 meters tall, the baby giraffe weighs an estimated 60kg and is said to be "full of energy and very inquisitive".

"We are very excited about the latest addition to the giraffe herd," zookeeper Pamela O'Brien said.

"Casey, his mother is doing an excellent job and is very attentive to her newborn."

Rothschild male giraffes typically grow to six metres in height and can weigh over 2000kg.

The new-born joins the rest of the giraffe herd in the African Savanna at Dublin Zoo. photo: Patrick Bolger

The breed is one of the most endangered among the nine sub-species of giraffe, with fewer than an estimated 670 remaining in the wild, according to the Rothschild Giraffe Project and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

To celebrate the new arrival, the zoo have called on young designers to enter their 'Giraffe House Challenge’ to try their hand at creating a new giraffe house.

Students will sign up to a one-day programme at Dublin Zoo where they will learn from a team of experts including zookeepers, engineers and sustainability experts.

The winning entry will receive €2,000 off their school's electricity bill for a year and runners up will secure a trip to W5 in Belfast for their entire class.

Online Editors