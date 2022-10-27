‘It’s a big win for the big pubs in big cities’ – Rural publicans say new pub opening hours won’t boost off-peak trade

The proposed extension of opening hours for bars and nightclubs has been widely welcomed, but some rural publicans feel it will do little to improve trade at off-peak times.

Under the proposals, which are being brought to Cabinet by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, pubs will be able to serve until 12.30am every night and nightclubs can stay open until 6am, but last orders will be required to be taken at 5am.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am and a new late-bar permit will be required to keep serving later than regular pubs. It’s anticipated that the new opening hours could be in place by next spring.

Finn McDonnell, manager of the family-run Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle, Co Kerry, said the changes are “overall beneficial” but he expects publicans in rural towns will play "it by ear”.

Winter

“Definitely in a holiday town like Dingle, the later opening hours would help from March/April until October. I think during the winter it probably won’t be applicable," he said.

"I’m going into work tonight and I could be on my own with four people at 11pm. The need to go on until 12.30am might not be there in the winter.

“There’ll be a little bit of playing it by ear. I think it’ll be down to the bar owner or bar manager, depending on what night of the week whether they stay open later… If it was the middle of June and you had people who wanted drinks it would work. But I think for me and the crew here, we might not make use of it all year round.”

Finn McDonnell runs Dick Mack's pub in Dingle, Co Kerry. Photo: Emilija Jefremova

Finn McDonnell runs Dick Mack's pub in Dingle, Co Kerry. Photo: Emilija Jefremova

Mr McDonnell said he would not consider applying for a late licence as he believes the “later you’re open, the later people will come in”.

“A big thing that happened for me and other people in town, after Covid we kind of took back control. You’re running your own bar and do it whatever way you like at the end of the day and I kind of adhere to that more,” he added.

“You have to weigh up how much money you can make and the well-being of the people you employ. Where it will be beneficial is if you have some event happening in the town and you can stay open that bit later.”

Michael Coyne outside his gastropub Tigh Chadhain, Coyne's in Kilkieran, Connemara. Photo: Ray Ryan

Michael Coyne outside his gastropub Tigh Chadhain, Coyne's in Kilkieran, Connemara. Photo: Ray Ryan

Michael Coyne, owner of Coyne’s Gastropub, in Kilkieran, Co Galway, shares the same sense of cautios optimism.

He said the changes are welcome but they will mostly benefit businesses in cities and urban areas.

After the pandemic, Mr Coyne changed the focus of his business from “pub to gastropub” and they now close at 10pm every night.

He said he does not intend to stay open until 12.30am because the “overheads are too high” and he cannot source the staff needed to stay open for longer.

Mr Coyne said extending the opening hours is not a “one size fits all” answer to boosting the night-time economy nationwide and the Government needs to find new ways to support rural community, such as taxi services.

“It’s a big win for the big pubs in big cities and if there’s pub that can open until 12.30am at night then fine,” he said.

“It won’t have much on an impact on the likes of myself but it can only be viewed as a positive… but I think it’s geared for towns than for rural areas.”

Ian Redmond, owner of Tramline nightclub on D'Olier street in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ian Redmond, owner of Tramline nightclub on D'Olier street in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Business owners in the capital are more bullish about the changes.

Ian Redmond, owner of Tramline nightclub on Dublin’s D'Olier Street, has been campaigning for the changes in recent years and said it will be transformative for the nightlife sector.

“We’re delighted. The cost of running nightclubs is crazy when you have to close at 2.30am, when some people are only coming out at 1am,” he said.

“There’s seven nights in the week but there’s only Friday and Saturday at the weekend, so it’s very restrictive in terms of our hours. We’re part of arts and culture, we put on live shows and we put on nightclub experiences. Also, it will give us the chance to employ more staff.

Seismic

“A change like this is pretty seismic and it doesn’t happen overnight. Covid was a seismic change in nightclubbing for customers. There were cohorts who had never been to a nightclub until they were 20 years of age and there was a learning curve for them in how to go out.

“This change to 6am, people will be well used to it from the continent… So, we’re hoping it will be sooner rather than later that people can adjust to this concept. It also opens it up for the hospitality sector, for people who are finishing work in restaurants at midnight that they can come out as well.”

Brian Conlon is the owner of Dublin pubs Slattery’s, on Capel Street, and The Bar at St Stephen’s Green.

Brian Conlon, owner of Slatterys pub on Capel Street in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Brian Conlon, owner of Slatterys pub on Capel Street in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

He said the extended opening hours are a positive move for businesses and customers.

“I think it’s good news and it gives options for people staying out. Definitely seven days a week is a good thing. If you were to compare us to other European cities, we get a lot of tourists in both Slattery’s and the Bar and a lot of them are shocked that we close at 11.30pm midweek,” he said.

Dilemma

Mr Conlon said coming into the summer months he might consider extending the opening hours further, however, he said all publicans are faced with the dilemma of retaining staff.

“It’s actually very hard to get staff to fill the hours we have at the moment is difficult,” he added.

“Every publican I’ve talked to, we all have the same problems with staff because Covid went on for two years and a lot of staff who were in the industry moved on from the industry and it’s very hard to bring them back.

“So, there’s a lot of unskilled workers now in bars and you’re trying to train them up to the level that more experience staff would have had. Another problem is every bar, every nightclub, we’re all looking for staff at the moment.

"So as a bar owner, you have to incentivise more, you have to give more wages to try and get staff in the building which might not be as good as your previous staff.”