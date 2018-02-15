'It wouldn't change me one bit' - Winner of €4.4m Lotto draw finally collects cheque

The punter scooped the €4.4m prize with the National Lottery draw on January 13 and kept the ticket in his glove box for four-and-a-half weeks.

The Donegal Lotto player said: “I keep all my Lotto tickets in the glove box. Once I found out I won I stored the ticket in the glove box of the car during the day while I was at work. But I took the ticket into the house at night time. That piece of paper has clocked up some mileage over the past month!"

The lucky punter, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated that becoming a millionaire "would not change me one bit". "It's business as usual for me as I have no plans to take time off work to celebrate. I took today off to collect the cheque in Dublin and I'm back to work first thing in the morning."

The magic Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Daly's Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford, Co Donegal. The winner said: “I was driving past Daly’s Topaz on the Sunday after the draw and, while I had heard on the radio that the Lotto was won, I hadn’t gathered that it was won in Donegal. I saw on their huge digital sign at the filling station that they had sold the winner and I just thought straight away that it was me. When I checked the numbers I was bowled over.”

The winner said that they have told family members about their prize and said they intend to make a number of donations to charities who are close to the person's heart.

Online Editors