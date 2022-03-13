It won’t happen by 2023 target, but work continues to remove peace walls

Community workers Gary Lenaghan and Deirdre Walsh at the Cupar Way peace wall which divides the Shankill and Falls areas of Belfast. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

A 10-year plan to remove all Northern Ireland’s peace walls looks unlikely to succeed. In 2013, the Northern Ireland Executive launched a strategy called Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) which aimed to improve community relations, particularly at interface areas between Catholic and Protestant communities.

One of the key aims of the project was the removal of all the so-called peace walls at these interfaces by 2023. However, just a year before the target deadline, around 60 of the barriers, which remain a stark reminder of the divisions within the North, are still standing.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) manages most of the peace walls, while others are maintained by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

The DoJ has recently issued a tender worth around £450,000 for the maintenance of the structures over the next three years.

The first interface structure in Northern Ireland was erected in 1969 at Bombay Street near what is now Cupar Way in the Falls/Shankill area of Belfast.

Bombay Street was the scene of serious sectarian violence in August 1969 when a number of Catholic families were burned out of their homes by loyalist mobs.

The last interface barrier erected in the North was a large fence which was put up in 2018 within the grounds of Hazelwood school, an integrated primary school in Belfast.

Most of the interface structures are in Belfast and Derry, but some barriers were erected in the late 1990s and early 2000s in the Portadown and Lurgan areas as a result of parade-related tensions.

However, while many of the interface barriers look set to remain standing for some time, the T:BUC project has had some success in removing or transforming others.

In February 2016, 30 years after it was erected, the NIHE dismantled an interface barrier on the Crumlin Road in Belfast, removing the eight foot-high brick structure to make way for railings and decorative panels. The wall, which encloses part of the Ardoyne area, was the first Housing Executive-owned interface to be removed. The wall was erected on the Crumlin Road in the mid-1980s at the same time as new social family homes were built. It was designed then to give protection to residents living at the interface during the Troubles. The community-led decision to transform the interface barrier was said to have come about after years of relationship building and talks within and between communities in north Belfast.

In September 2017, a 10ft-high brick interface structure which had stood for nearly three decades at Springhill Avenue in Belfast was dismantled. The barrier was erected in 1989 as a security measure to provide extra protection to residents and the nearby New Barnsley police station, dividing Springfield Road and Springhill Avenue. The transformation work on the site included the wall being replaced by a fence on which community art work is displayed. The facades and curtilages of two adjacent derelict houses were also improved as part of the scheme.

The Navarra Place and Serpentine Road project, also in Belfast, involved the redevelopment of an existing play park at Whitecity Community Centre to include the removal of an interface barrier along the Serpentine Road. Engagement with the community showed that the redevelopment of the park would be a vehicle for delivering the removal of the interface and creation of a shared space. The new park opened in 2019.

Townsend Street is adjacent to the Westlink and runs in a northerly direction between Divis Street and Peter’s Hill in Belfast. Gates are located between the Presbyterian Church and Townsend Enterprise Park about halfway along Townsend Street. The existing gates were in poor condition and needed to be replaced, so extensive consultation was carried out by the DoJ through the Falls and Shankill Forum around the potential design of new gates. The new gates were installed in June 2019 ahead of other environmental improvement works such as a public lighting upgrade, parking restrictions, and public realm improvements.

A DoJ spokesperson told the Sunday Independent that work was continuing which could lead to the removal of more of the peace walls and barriers.

“Where there is local appetite to reduce or remove a structure, the department develops options for a suitable scheme,” the spokesperson said.

The tender for the new maintenance contract, which will cover interface barriers in Belfast, Derry and Portadown, highlights that the successful applicant may have to oversee “possible changes” to the peace walls following “community agreement”.

Among the potential changes to the barriers highlighted are: replacing solid gates with see-through gates; partial removal/reduction in the height of fencing; changing the type of fencing from gates to fencing; or the complete removal of an interface structure.

The contract will also include maintenance of gates and removal of graffiti from walls, as well as repairing any vandalism to the structures.

When the T:BUC initiative was launched in 2013, the Northern Ireland Executive said the removal of all interface barriers by 2023 was a “key objective” of the programme.

In a joint statement at the time, First Minister Peter Robinson and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said it was important that any removal plans had the support of local communities.

“Community confidence will only be built when assurances can be given that the intimidation and threat which led to the erection of barriers has been removed. We are committed to finding alternative ways of reassuring communities that safety can be achieved without separation,” said the statement from the Stormont leaders.

“Removing interface barriers and other structures of division will send out an important message that our society is continuing on its journey to peace and reconciliation, but more importantly will bring community benefits.

“The elimination of these physical reminders is necessary in progressing as a community and facilitating the reconciliation that has been prevented for so long through division.”

Despite the aims laid out in the T:BUC strategy, interface barriers remain a part of many communities across Northern Ireland. Among the areas in Belfast where the barriers remain are: Bryson Street/Thistle Court/Madrid Street; Cluan Place/Clandeboye Gardens; Newtownards Road/Strand Walk; and Ardmoulin/Beverley Street.

In Derry, barriers are still in place at Bishop Street/Harding Street; Violet Street/Dungiven Road and Tullyally/Currynerin.

In Portadown and Lurgan, there are interface barriers at Charles Street, Corcrain Road/Craigwell Avenue, Corcrain Road/Obins Avenue and Margretta Park.