'It was too dangerous to step outside and even breathe or talk' - Irish woman in US as wind chill temperatures reach -51C

As emergency services go into overdrive to cope with the situation, Lake Michigan froze over and the public were warned they could develop frostbite within just five minutes of being outdoors.

We spoke to an Irish woman about the reality of living in Chicago during the polar vortex.

Orla Calnan, Lakeview, Chicago: 'Chicago was to be colder than parts of Antarctica, Alaska and the North Pole. The supermarkets were manic. It was like the ‘Brennan’s bread panic’ of March 2018 in Ireland, but on a less humorous, much larger and much scarier scale'

Orla Calnan is experiencing her first winter in Chicago

Ireland had some snow this week, but I was jealous of the balmy -1c temperatures at home in Cork. I was house-bound for most of the week in Lakeview, Chicago. It was a chilly -29C outside, which was measured as a life-threatening -51C with the infamous Midwest wind chill.

I moved to Chicago last April and since then people have been preparing me for a ‘real Chicago winter’. I thought people were being dramatic, like the ‘oh, wait until you see the rain’ greeting people receive in Ireland. All the same, I bought the recommended sand bags to spread some weight in the ‘trunk’ of my car, I purchased a jacket that makes me look like the Michelin man, and I braced myself for a winter on Lake Michigan. Chicagoans pride themselves on their readiness for the Midwest winter. They know all the tricks, they even buy special snow-shoes for their dogs (you could spend hours watching YouTube videos of puppies trying on their new shoes for the first time).

But even the hard-weathered locals couldn't have anticipated the reality of this week’s unprecedented subzero temperatures. Schools across the State closed and even the US Postal Service halted in parts of the Midwest. My car journey into work on Monday was a scary one, there were vehicles sliding in every direction on the road. In the afternoon, the company informed us to stock up on essentials, to stay at home for the next few days and not to even attempt leaving our homes. Chicago was to be colder than parts of Antarctica, Alaska and the North Pole. The supermarkets were manic. It was like the ‘Brennan’s bread panic’ of March 2018 in Ireland, but on a less humorous, much larger and much scarier scale.

On Tuesday I stayed indoors. Not only were the roads treacherous to drive on, but it was too dangerous to step outside and even breathe or talk. The weather service were warning of the risk of frostbite within five minutes of being outdoors. The roads were abandoned, and I only saw two people braving the weather the entire day. I spent the day checking news articles on local websites. One of the most frightening was that the city authorities had set the train tracks on fire with the hope that they could remain in use throughout the cold. The city opened up massive shelters for the homeless, and everyone was talking about one anonymous hero who paid for 70 homeless people to stay in a hotel for the week.

Chicagoans were warned they could develop frostbite within minutes of stepping outdoors

Wednesday was a viciously cold day and the mighty Lake Michigan was freezing over. At this stage cabin fever was kicking in, and after lunch my curiosity of the temperatures outside was niggling at me so I wrapped up in almost every item of clothing I own and stepped outside the building’s front door. It was like nothing on earth – the cold stung my face and legs. My eyes were streaming and it took an hour to warm up when I went back inside even though I had only been standing at the door for a matter of seconds. As an experiment, we poured kettles of boiling water out the window and watched the steam on the boiling water freeze as soon as it touched the air!

On Thursday, Chicago experienced its lowest-ever temperature as it dropped below the -32C recorded in 1985. The weather-experienced city had prepared well for the week’s temperatures. Ice-breakers travelled up and down the river, emergency services were working on overdrive and the hard-working authorities kept the roads completely clear of all snow and ice to ensure an easy transition back to normal life. However, as news that at least 21 people had lost their lives in the Midwest polar vortex filtered through, the reality of the danger of my first ‘real Chicago winter’ really struck me.

Orla Calnan is a Sales and Marketing Executive in the Midwest for Ornua Foods North America

Online Editors