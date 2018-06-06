'It was nearly curtains for this lad today'- Gardai share heartwarming story of a lost dog's safe return
Gardaí that found a stray dog on a busy motorway have successfully returned it to its owner.
The dog was found wandering along the N7 near Naas, Co. Kildare when Garda June Lyons spotted the lost dog today.
Luckily, the dog was reunited with his owner by the end of the day. Gardaí took to Twitter to share the good news, accompanied by a picture of what appears to be a Garda tie being used as a DIY collar for the stray dog.
"It was nearly curtains for this lad today," Gardaí said on Twitter.
"He ended up lost on the busy N7 near Naas, but never fear! Garda June Lyons saved the day and returned him to his owner.
"All in a day's work."
Online Editors