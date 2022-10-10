The first paramedic on the scene of the Creeslough tragedy has told how he feared the Apple Green petrol station would blow up.

Brian Ó Fearraigh, regional advanced paramedic supervisor, was in the first ambulance that arrived on the scene of the explosion last Friday.

He told how his team got a call just after 3.15pm and were on the scene very quickly.

But his fears grew after he arrived at the scene to find dozens of locals trying to help clear the debris and recover people from the rubble.

“Health and safety was very much front of mind. We didn’t know if the power was off, we didn’t know if the gas was off.

"I was very concerned about the location, in a petrol station. I’d say there were about 200 people helping us that day...but if anything further were to happen, we would have lost them too.

“We had to ask the public to stand back. We didn’t do that until the fire brigades and the gardaí arrived and we set up a command centre...but we had to keep people back for safety.”

Mr Ó Fearraigh told Raidió na Gaeltachta the scene when they arrived was "like something you’d see on TV, it was unbelievable”.

“The local people were doing tremendous work when we arrived, trying to clear the debris and clear the road. As soon as we arrived on the scene, patients started walking towards us, and local people were carrying the injured towards us.

“We set up a triage system there on the road...We weren’t too concerned about the walking wounded, but the people who were on the ground and couldn’t move...they were the ones who most needed our help.”

He said the scale and seriousness of the event was clear immediately, and they managed to remove the patients to the hospital within 40 minutes.

“As supervisor, I needed to call back to Ambulance Control to give them an update on the situation and what we needed – more doctors, more ambulances. Sadly, we knew very soon that there were fatalities, and that was the worst thing.

"The eight (wounded) patients were transferred from the scene within 40 minutes. It took that long to extract them from the scene and to get them off in the ambulances.”