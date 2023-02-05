‘It was like something out of Wall Street’ — anger at two senior sackings at exclusive Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club

One of Ireland’s oldest tennis clubs has been forced to pay out more than €200,000 after it dismissed its two most senior staff in the last six months in moves that have caused upset and concern among club members and staff.

The Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club (FLTC) in Ranelagh sacked Peter Moran, its general manager, last August while Eoghan Williams, its financial controller, was dismissed last week. There is no suggestion that either of the two men did anything wrong.

The exclusive tennis club charges a joining fee of €8,000 and an annual €2,525 subscription, with €470 of that annual charge counting as credit in the club’s bar and restaurant. Among the club’s 2,319 members are some of Ireland’s most senior businesspeople, lawyers and judges.

Rossa Fanning, the attorney general, and his predecessors Paul Gallagher and Séamus Woulfe, are members, as is billionaire Denis O’Brien and JD Buckley, the chief executive of Sky Ireland.

Sources at the club say the abrupt dismissal of Mr Moran, who was the general manager for almost 10 years, was raised as a matter of concern by a number of members at FLTC’s annual general meeting in December but the club’s leadership did not want to discuss the matter in any detail.

The club, under the leadership of its then president John Marks, an accountant, and its treasurer Anne Fleming, the finance director of Crownway Investments, last year carried out a review of Mr Moran’s salary package.

FLTC engaged Turlough O’Sullivan, the former director general of Ibec as a mediator in what became a dispute over whether monies were owed to Mr Moran and how his salary compared to that of general managers in other clubs.

Sources at the club who are sympathetic to Mr Moran said he was summarily dismissed last August, shortly after returning from his holidays. They say he was not given an opportunity to collect his personal belongings from his office before he was led out of the club.

“It was like something out of Wall Street,” said a source.

Sources said Mr Moran, a former general manager of the Shelbourne Hotel who is in his early 60s, was originally offered just one month’s pay in lieu of notice.

However, after he engaged solicitors and threatened to take legal action against the club over his allegedly unlawful dismissal, he was given a settlement in excess of €100,000.

Sources said Mr Moran wrote to Judge David Barniville, the president of the High Court, who is chairman of the club’s governing committee, pleading with him to intervene. The judge declined.

When contacted last week, Mr Moran declined to comment because he said he was subject of a non-disclosure agreement.

A number of FLTC members said they were shocked and angry at how the two men were treated and that it had made the club’s staff nervous about the security of their jobs.

​The club dismissed Mr Williams earlier this year. A member said it was “humiliating” that he had to train up his replacement last week. Mr Williams sent out an email to all FLTC members last week saying that it was “with a heavy heart” that he was announcing that Friday was his last day in work after 23 years with the club.

The email thanked members for all their support and said he was happy to leave the club in a healthy position with the best facilities, strong membership and a healthy cash balance.

It is believed he has agreed an exit package.

The Sunday Independent approached FLTC with a series of questions sent into the new general manager, Joe Quinn, but no responses were received.

One member said: “It’s a very fraught situation. Some people have stood up on this but a lot have buried their heads.”

Another member said: “Peter was a strong-willed character and it was a surprise to hear how he left. Members were told it was a clash of personalities. A lot come here for the tennis or other activities in the gym and swimming pool but there’s lots who just like being in cliques and getting to network, especially the lawyers.”

The club has strict dress codes for tennis players who are advised to wear at least 80pc white clothing. Coloured sweaters or tracksuits are only allowed from October to March during play, but can also be worn in warm-ups from April to September. Plain white T-shirts may be worn. Both singlets and “bare midriffs” are forbidden. Among the club’s internal committees is a wine committee chaired by solicitor Kevin Mays that arranges wine dinners as part of the club’s social events.

FLTC’s 2022 accounts do not directly mention the payoffs to Mr Moran and Mr Williams but say “non-recurring payments” were among the reasons salary and staff costs rose in 2022. The club, which will be 150 years old in 2027, had a turnover of €5.2m last year and has €1.83m of net cash.​

