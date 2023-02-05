| -2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It was like something out of Wall Street’ — anger at two senior sackings at exclusive Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club

Club’s general manager and financial controller were dismissed in the space of six months

The exclusive tennis club counts Attorney General Rossa Fanning and billionaire Denis O&rsquo;Brien among its members. Picture by Barry Cregg/SPORTSFILE Expand
Peter Moran Expand

Close

The exclusive tennis club counts Attorney General Rossa Fanning and billionaire Denis O&rsquo;Brien among its members. Picture by Barry Cregg/SPORTSFILE

The exclusive tennis club counts Attorney General Rossa Fanning and billionaire Denis O’Brien among its members. Picture by Barry Cregg/SPORTSFILE

Peter Moran

Peter Moran

/

The exclusive tennis club counts Attorney General Rossa Fanning and billionaire Denis O’Brien among its members. Picture by Barry Cregg/SPORTSFILE

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

One of Ireland’s oldest tennis clubs has been forced to pay out more than €200,000 after it dismissed its two most senior staff in the last six months in moves that have caused upset and concern among club members and staff.

The Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club (FLTC) in Ranelagh sacked Peter Moran, its general manager, last August while Eoghan Williams, its financial controller, was dismissed last week. There is no suggestion that either of the two men did anything wrong.

Most Watched

Privacy