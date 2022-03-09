‘It was a no-brainer,’ say family who opened their home overnight to five refugees fleeing Kyiv

The only information Angie Gough got about the Ukrainian refugees who would be coming to live with her was that there were five of them , as well as a cat.

Confirmation of the arrivals came on Friday night.

It sparked the weekend transformation of the spare room and utility of her Dublin home into a self-contained living space for a group of strangers who will be living with her for the foreseeable future.

“Over the weekend we got pictures and we in turn sent one of ourselves but apart from that we knew very little,” Ms Gough told the Irish Independent.

“We didn’t need to know any more. We had committed to helping these people and giving them somewhere safe to stay.”

More than two weeks ago, Ms Gough (46) registered her details with a website that had been set up in advance of ­Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She said one of the men behind Irelandhelpukraine.com, Keith, had foreseen the humanitarian crisis that was about to unfold in the region and set about trying to help people escape in advance.

“I uploaded all our details to the website,” she said.

“They wanted to know was I garda vetted, could I get garda vetted, what kind of space I had, did I have any experience doing it before… all that kind of thing.

“The very next day I got a phone call asking me to take three people.

“I literally put the phone down and my sister sent a message saying one of her friends had five people who wanted to get out of Ukraine.”

As it turned out, Ms Gough agreed to take the five people her sister was trying to help. The three she was originally asked to host were taken in by another good Samaritan.

More or less overnight, Ms Gough, a creative director and her husband, Myles, managing director of CBRE in Dublin, along with their three young children, were preparing to open their home to two families they had never met before.

“There are two women in the group who are friends,” she said.

“Alexandra has one child, Maria, who is 12. Her friend Natalya has two children, Oleksiy (17) and Taisiia, (15).

“Their little cat is Shelby.

“Both women are English teachers who had been living 15 minutes away from the city of Kyiv.”

Having moved into their spacious home in Ranelagh, Dublin, almost two years ago, Ms Gough said her family was in the fortunate position of having the space to welcome those in need.

“We are privileged to have this big house. It was a

no-brainer.

“On Saturday I sent out a message to my friends and people in the neighbourhood, explaining what we were doing. I had a very specific list of things we would need and within two hours we had everything.

“It was incredible.”

Over the weekend, while the builders – who did the original renovations on their home – returned to help do a mini makeover in the spare room and utility area, friends arrived with beds, an electric hob, curtains, a fridge and mountains of food.

“The women who live around us organised a rota to cook meals for the next two weeks.

“Everyone just rose to the challenge and the community really rallied together to help. It has been a really enriching and rewarding experience for everybody. I am especially proud of my husband and three children, who have been so good.”

According to Ms Gough, when it came to making the decision to take five vulnerable strangers into their family home, there was little discussion with their children.

“We deliberately didn’t make a big deal out of it,” she said.

“If we were to weigh up the pros and the cons, making the commitment would be harder.

“The kids have been fantastic and they are very much on board. Edie is 13, Oisín is 11 and Arlo is 7, so they are very much involved. It’s a new experience for them too and, look, we know it’s going to be weird at times, but we are committed to helping.

“This is a really unique moment in time and we are living through history.

“To anyone thinking about what we are doing I would say, don’t overthink it, you will get so much support, and everything will be fine.”

On Monday night Ms Gough’s sister collected Alexandra, Maria and Oleksiy from ­Dublin Airport.

Issues with transporting the family pet, Shelby, meant that Natalya and Taisiia had to fly with a different airline and were due to arrive in Ireland last night.

“My sister said that the airport was very emotional. She said there were a lot of people there who had connected via Facebook and were collecting people to bring them home to live with them.

“She said it was unbelievable. We were at home waiting on her to arrive home with our guests and my daughter asked me what she should say when we met them.

“I told her I didn’t know. We just hugged and cried when they walked through the door.

“Then we sat down together and had dinner and heard some of their story. It was every bit as horrific as you would imagine.

“These are people who didn’t have a clue that they would be leaving their homes and there are a lot more of them coming who need our help.”

For more information on how to follow Ms Gough’s example visit Registerofpledges.redcross.ie, or www.RedCross.ie/pledge.