THE mother of James Bulger has said an Oscar-nominated documentary on the murder should not have featured an actor playing her son.

THE mother of James Bulger has said an Oscar-nominated documentary on the murder should not have featured an actor playing her son.

'It took me right back, it really did destroy me' - James Bulger's mother criticises new film about his murder

Denise Fergus has strongly criticised Detainment - a shot movie directed by Irish filmmaker Vincent Lambe - and called for its nomination to be pulled.

James Bulger was led away from Merseyside shopping centre by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson in 1993. They then tortured the toddler before killing him.

Detainment follows the events surrounding the murder, and is comprised of re-enactments based on transcripts of police interviews with Venables and Thompson.

James Bulger, whose murder in 1993 shocked the nation (PA)

Speaking on RTE’s Claire Byrne Live tonight, Mrs Fergus said that her main issue with the documentary was an actor playing her son.

“I just want to know why he didn’t inform us, first of all before he decided to do this film, he had plenty of opportunities so I would have met up with him.

“I would have advised him not to have a child play James… I wouldn’t want that to happen.

“I saw a trailer, I tried not to see the child playing James, I didn’t want to watch it.

“Just to see that, took me right back and it really did destroy me.

“It was like looking at James, but it wasn’t. That little boy went back to his parents that night, and he was safe and sound and slept in his own bed.

Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, had called for a short film about her son’s death be removed from circulation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“James never came back to me, and to get a child to play him without my permission, I don’t know what he (Lambe) was thinking,” Denise Fergus said.

Her husband, Stuart Fergus, also described Mr Lambe’s decision not to consult the family about the documentary as “underhanded”.

“He had time and opportunities over the years to contact her and get in touch, and he did not do that, it has been very underhanded.

“I think something should be put in place so that families should be informed,” Mr Fergus added.

Denise Fergus added that she “wished no harm” on Vincent Lambe after it emerged that death threat were made against the filmmaker over Detainment.

Last week the documentary was nominated for Academy Award Best Short Film ahead of the ceremony on February 24.

Vincent Lambe previously said that there should be a “responsibility to try and make sense of what happened”.

Online Editors