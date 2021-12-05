‘It sticks with you forever’ — rescuers tell of carnage as they freed Don Tidey

Don Tidey with his children on the first day of freedom following his kidnapping. Picture by Tom Burke

A retired sergeant major has revealed the terrifying confusion experienced in the nation’s biggest joint operation of gardaí and the Defence Forces which left a soldier and a young garda gunned down in the line of duty during the hunt for kidnapped Don Tidey.

Army Private Patrick Kelly and Garda recruit Gary Sheehan were 12 feet apart when they died of their bullet wounds on the forest floor as the search team closed in on the IRA gang which had abducted the supermarket executive outside his home in Dublin.

A new RTÉ documentary, The Case I Can’t Forget, reveals how the Irish forces were taken unawares by the ruthless efficiency of the paramilitary operatives when they finally came upon their hideout in Derrada Wood in Leitrim on December 16, 1983 after three weeks of searching.

Those closest to the rescuers killed in the double murder, which remains unsolved, speak about the ill-preparedness of the gardaí and soldiers involved in the joint operation that rescued Mr Tidey alive in the woods.

“They were prepared to kill, we came up here prepared to search,” said retired Sergeant Major PJ Higgins, of the Defence Forces. “We were very naive, because we always felt we were safe. Foolishly. We felt that they wouldn’t have killed a soldier.”

He was part of the team which took part in the search for the Quinnsworth executive in dense woodland. “The conditions were horrendous. It was in the middle of December. It was teeming rain. Once you went into the wood, you could see nothing after you were in there five feet.

“Were we properly equipped? No. Were we properly trained for such a mission? No. There were people just walking across the field, with Uzis hanging out. We didn’t know who was who. It was chronic. It was something that you wouldn’t see in a cartoon film really.”

The son of Private Kelly, who was a young boy when his father was killed, would later be told of his final moments. “My father and his army colleagues heard Gary Sheehan say the words, ‘there’s a man here and he won’t speak to us’,” said David Kelly, on the documentary.

“Gda Sheehan took bullets to his head. He received extensive head injuries and he died instantly. My father received multiple bullet wounds from his ankles all the way up to his head.

“I was later told my father didn’t die straight away, and his colleagues could hear him in pain as he basically slowly bled to death in the wood that day, which was very difficult to hear.”

Higgins said the soldier’s last words to his comrade were, “Please don’t leave me, I’m not going to make it.”

“This guy was an absolute gentleman. He was everything that you would want your son or daughter to be. It was horrendous.”

Retired Det Insp Edwin Handcock, who had trained with the FBI in the US, remembers the sight of the two fallen servicemen.

“It sticks with you forever. When I walked in, sitting up on this bank with his back against the tree was Private Kelly. His flak jacket was on, but it was open and his beret was on the ground beside him.

“Twelve feet from him over to one side lay the body of Gda Gary

Sheehan. He was in full uniform, wearing his raincoat. His cap was on the back of his head with a chin strap underneath his chin.”

A close friend of 23-year-old Gda Sheehan remembers one of his duties in the days after his death was standing as part of a guard of honour around his coffin in the morgue before he was taken to the church.

“It was very emotional when his family came in, his mother and father and brothers and sisters,” said Det Sergeant Cyril Meehan.

The gang escaped into the forest and evaded capture again when they burst out of a surrounded house in Claremorris weeks later. They have never been brought to justice.

The killings were a watershed moment for Irish armed services, resulting in the setting up of the emergency and armed response units.

David Kelly is still searching for justice for his 35-year-old father. “I’ve thought about the Derrada Woods for many years. How it affected my mother, how grief-stricken she was.

“The following Friday, my mother would receive a letter from Don Tidey commiserating with my mother for the loss of her husband. One line that stands out for me is when he says to my mother, ‘I honour the life that has been given.’”

‘The Case I Can’t Forget’ is on RTÉ One tomorrow, at 9.35pm