It is rare, but the potential for murder is a daily hazard in our prisons

Thankfully unlawful deaths are rare in the Irish prison system, but there is the potential for murder every day in our jails.

Many incidents are prevented by an intelligence system carefully managed by the Prison Service, who deal with the threats on a daily basis – often through their own detailed investigative networks within the jails.

Just two days before he was fatally assaulted, Robert O’Connor was the victim of a vicious attack and was moved to the opposite end of Mountjoy Prison for his own safety.

But the 34-year-old told jail supervisors he did not believe he was under threat from anyone else.

He was wrong – and last night jail sources said they too had no intelligence that he was under threat of another attack after being moved.

Sources say jail bosses believe O’Connor’s attackers did not intend to kill him, but that is now for the garda murder investigation to determine.

There are more than 500 prisoners on what is deemed a “restricted regime” for protection reasons, and this involves them remaining in a cell for upwards of 19 hours a day.

Figures from April showed 575 prisoners were under this type of protective custody – and of these, 563 had requested the protective move.

But not O’Connor, who did not believe he was under threat when interviewed by prison officers after he was initially assaulted last week. He did not want to go into the protection regime.

He is the first person to be the victim of an unlawful assault death in our prison system since a murder in Cork Prison in May 2015.

In that case, Waterford man Brian Veale murdered a fellow inmate following an argument over switching television channels.

During the trial, the court heard evidence that Veale stabbed Graham Johnson through the heart with a carving knife and smiled as he told a witness: “If I get a life sentence, it doesn’t matter.”

That was the first unlawful killing in our prisons since Gary Douch was beaten to death in Mountjoy Prison in August 2006.

Douch’s killer, was subsequently convicted of manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Expand Close Robert O'Connor, who died after being attacked in Mountjoy Prison / Facebook

Robert O'Connor, who died after being attacked in Mountjoy Prison

The two men were in a holding cell along with six other prisoners when Egan beat Douch to death.

In January 2004, Stephen Wall, with an address in Shankill, south Dublin, stabbed Alan Green, from Bray in Co Wicklow, to death in Mountjoy Prison and was later convicted of manslaughter.

These fatal incidents are rare, but our prisons remain a tinderbox – with more than 4,030 prisoners across Ireland’s jails this week, the system is at over 96pc capacity.

Last April Prison Officers’ Association (POA) president Tony Power said overcrowding leads to increased tension and incidents of violence.

“We need about another 600 spaces in the prisons,” he said then.

“We have about 4,200. We need about 4,800 or 5,000.

“Because the jails are now being unlocked again, the levels of violence prisoner-on-prisoner and prisoner-on-staff have increased – and we had some incidents last week in Mountjoy where some staff got injured,” he warned at the time.

This will be cold comfort to the family of Robert O’Connor, who was affectionately known as ‘Robbie’ to those who loved him.

However, gardaí have treated the savage assault as a murder investigation since last Friday night and have gathered key evidence, including obtaining the clothes the suspects were wearing and analysing CCTV from the jail.

“There is a definite line of inquiry in this case but there is absolutely no need to rush anything here,” a source said last night.