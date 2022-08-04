| 12.6°C Dublin

It is rare, but the potential for murder is a daily hazard in our prisons

The entrance to Mountjoy Prison. Photo: Caroline Quinn Expand

Ken Foy

Thankfully unlawful deaths are rare in the Irish prison system, but there is the potential for murder every day in our jails.

Many incidents are prevented by an intelligence system carefully managed by the Prison Service, who deal with the threats on a daily basis – often through their own detailed investigative networks within the jails.

