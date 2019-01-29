GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of a 36-year-old man from Co Donegal, who was killed in 2005.

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of a 36-year-old man from Co Donegal, who was killed in 2005.

'It is never too late to do the right thing' - gardaí renew appeal for information on 2005 'knife and crossbow' murder

Gardai believed that a number of people may now hold information into the "brutal" murder of Shaun Duffy (36), that may not have been in a position to come forward at the time of his death.

Mr Duffy was murdered at his home at Meenacross in Dugnloe on the morning of January 29, 2005.

He had returned home at approximately 2.30am that morning after a night out, when he was fatally attacked at his home.

Mr Duffy, who worked as an undertaker and part-time bouncer, had been attacked with a knife and a crossbow.

A fresh appeal was issued by gardai this morning, who said it was "never too late" to bring closure to Mr Duffy's family.

"Gardaí would like to thank all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date," a garda spokesperson said.

"Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

"It is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bring Shaun’s killer or killers to justice."

Gardai previously reported a breakthrough in information in July 2016, when a number of people were interviewed in connection with the callous killing.

It was reported that gardai interviewed new witnesses following their appeal on January 29 2016, on the eleventh anniversary of the murder.

Speaking about her son's death in 2005, Mr Duffy's distraught mother Kathleen Duffy said she believed somebody was covering up for the killers.

Thousands of lines of inquiry have been pursued so far and over 600 witnesses interviewed.

An inquest into Mr Duffy's death in 2010 found that he had been stabbed several times, suffered numerous blows to the head and an arrow had gone through his right arm.

Online Editors