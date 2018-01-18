'It is brilliant news' - Man who cares full-time for his father (84) can't believe his luck at National Lottery win

Independent.ie

A retired landscaper who now cares full-time for his elderly father has said he can't believe he won €21,000 in an online National Lottery game.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/it-is-brilliant-news-man-who-cares-fulltime-for-his-father-84-cant-believe-his-luck-at-national-lottery-win-36504657.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36238315.ece/7bbb5/AUTOCROP/h342/euro%20lots.jpg