'It is brilliant news' - Man who cares full-time for his father (84) can't believe his luck at National Lottery win
A retired landscaper who now cares full-time for his elderly father has said he can't believe he won €21,000 in an online National Lottery game.
Peter Gilligan, who lives in Artane in Dublin, said the money will be used towards bills and helping him and his family care for his father, who is 84.
Peter's mother, who has Alzheimer's, lives in a nursing home.
Speaking at National Lottery HQ, Peter said: “I play online National Lottery games occasionally and tried my luck with the new Jewel 7 Doubler game. I could not believe it when I saw that I had won! It was only when I got an email from the National Lottery confirming the win that I really believed it. It is brilliant news.”
He added: “My mother is in a nursing home and I am looking after my father who is also called Peter. So this amount of money really means a lot. I will get some family members to cover for me so I can take a week off and I will head to Spain for a holiday.”
Earlier this week a man won €50,00o on a Natiuonal Lottery scratch card and decided to share the winnings with his friend.
He said: "He didn’t believe me so I called around to his house and showed him. I’m delighted to share my win with him – he’s been my best pal since we were nippers."
Online Editors