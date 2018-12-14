The little boy who was hit by a car in Newtownards on Thursday evening has died in hospital.

'It is beyond sad' - community heartache as boy (3) hit by car dies in hospital

The boy, named locally as three-year-old Kai Corkum, was hit by a silver Volkswagen Golf on Thursday evening as he crossed the Movilla Road in Newtownards. He suffered catastrophic injuries and passed away in hospital on Friday evening.

Police closed the road for most of Thursday night and into Friday morning due to the seriousness of the incident.

The community - described as a close circle where everyone knows each other - was united in grief and united in offering the family their prayers and support.

"There is nothing that can be said at this time," said DUP councillor Naomi Armstrong Cotter, "but I speak for all when I say whatever they need, however we can help, we are ready to be there for them.

"All everyone wanted to know was how he was doing and hoping he would pull through.

"It is beyond sad. Words such as heartbreak, tragedy, horrific come are easy. All we can do is pray and be there for the family.

"I was helping out with our church Nativity and all the little three-year-olds were dressed as animals and you can't help of think of that mummy who has lost her son."

Kai attended the Chuckles nursery of Castle Gardens Primary School. On Friday it called off its Christmas service.

"Today has been a very challenging day for everybody associated with our school," the school said in a Facebook post.

"Thank-you for all the support, thoughts and prayers that we have been offered from schools, churches and members of the local community."

Following the incident on Thursday police arrested a 21-year-old man. He was released yesterday pending further investigation.

Said the PSNI: "Police would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Newtownards on 101 quoting reference number 1000 13/12/18."

