The family of a young Irishman who suffered a serious fall in Australia have flown out to be by his side.

The family of a young Irishman who suffered a serious fall in Australia have flown out to be by his side.

'It is a very worrying time' - family of Irishman injured in Sydney bridge fall fly to Australia to be by his side

21-year-old Shaun Dunworth is in a serious condition in hospital in Sydney.

Police found the injured Co Donegal man lying on the road under the High Street overpass at North Sydney on Saturday last.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was shut down following the discovery of the injured man who is originally from the town of Ramelton.

It is understood he may have fallen from the overpass or been a pedestrian on the road and was hit when he attempted to cross the road.

Local police cordoned off the scene over the weekend and have launched a full investigation into the possible cause of the incident.

Shaun was treated at the scene for serious head injury and was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Donegal County Councillor Ian McGarvey is a relative of the injured man.

He said Shaun is in a critical condition and everyone is praying that he pulls through.

“Unfortunately Shaun has been seriously injured as a result of what appears to have been a fall.

"The information his family are getting is not completely clear but he is in a critical condition. He is serious but we don’t know the exact extent of his injuries,” he said.

Shaun travelled with friends to Australia earlier this year and is understood to be working there.

He had previously worked and lived in Glasgow.

Councillor McGarvey said the entire town of Ramelton has Shaun and his family in their prayers.

His parents, Karen and Stephen, flew out to Australia yesterday to be by their son’s bedside at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“You always have concern for young people that go anywhere and you fear the things that might happen to them.

“He is well-known in the town and has a lot of friends here and there is widespread concern here for him.

“The family have gone out but only when they get there and report back will there be any accurate information regarding the situation.

"It is a very worrying time for the entire family circle and out thoughts and prayers are with them all.

"Hopefully, he will make a full recovery but we just don't know what will happen until the family gets more information," he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

Online Editors