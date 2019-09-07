A community is mourning the death of a loss of a baby boy and praying for the recovery of his mother after the pair were involved in a devastating car accident in Co Limerick.

'It has struck the heart of everyone here' - Baby killed in Limerick car accident named as mum is treated in hospital

The infant who was fatally injured has been named as Dion Ryan. His mother, Danielle, sustained serious head injuries in the two-car collision.

Ms Ryan, aged in her early 20s, is understood to be originally from Caherconlish but is living in Kilteely, Co Limerick.

The young mother’s car was traveling near the village of Cappamore when it was in a collision with another car at the Four Cross Roads shortly after 2pm.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

Dion was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, gardaí said.

Ms Ryan was rushed to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Fianna Fáil councillor Martin Ryan said the Cappamore community, where the collision happened, was in “total shock”.

“It has struck the heart of everyone here. You have a little baby losing their life, it’s very tragic,” Mr Ryan said.

“We are saying prayers for everyone involved and their families,” he added.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for a full technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai, ambulance crews, and units from Cappamore Fire Service all responded to the accident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382940.

