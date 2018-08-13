An Irish mother who was blinded by an "eye eating parasite", after wearing contact lenses in the shower is warning others after her "nightmare".

'It felt like my eye was on fire' - Irish mum's warning to contact lens users after parasite blinds her in one eye

Suzanne Dunne, who is from Donabate in Dublin, said that she was in perfect health before July 19 last, when she decided to take a shower without taking her contact lenses out.

It was then that the micro-organism Acanthamoeba, that was present in the shower water, latched onto her eye and burrowed it’s way into her cornea. The contact lense can create a vacuam in the eye, so if anything goes in behind it, it makes it cling onto it.

I’ve worn contact lenses for years. That day I had a shower with my lenses in, which I have done so many times, because I’ve never been told not to," Ms Dunne, who is aged in her 30s, told Independent.ie.

“My eye got a little bit itchy and as the day went on it got worse but I just thought there was something is in my eye.”

Ms Dunne was shocked when what she thought was an eye irritation turned out to be a serious parasite.

“I went to bed at 7pm that day because the pain was so bad and I thought that it would be okay in the morning.

“I woke up at 1.30am with a pain and I couldn’t see anything because the other eye had shut down in kind of a defence and everything had gone black.

“It was like there were bubbles on the actual surface of my eye and it was completely swollen,” she explained.

Ms Dunne was found by her husband and taken to hospital immediately.

She was initially taken to Beaumont Hospital, which she said didn't have the team to deal with her situation. She was transferred to the Mater Hospital.

“When I got to Mater they looked at my eye and said: "Okay, this isn’t a straight-forward eye infection. This is something way worse. This is like a parasite.”

Acanthamoeba keratitis is an infection of the cornea caused by Acanthamoeba, which is common in nature and is usually found in bodies of water, including in domestic tap water.

Ms Dunne, who has two kids, Mia (5) and Max (8), described the pain she experienced upon contracting the parasite as worse than labour pain, saying it was so severe that she was unable to even talk to anyone.

“The ambulance people were trying to get my details and I could not even answer them - even talking was hurting my eye and my head. It was just so frightening.

“The pain was so severe. I have two kids and I have gone through horrendous labour with both of them but this was just so much worse.

“It felt like my eye was on fire and inside my head was on fire. I felt searing hot pain in my head, behind my eye, like somebody was pulling my eye back.

“I thought this eye is going to have to be taken out, my headaches were so severe. I had big nose bleeds from the parasite as well. It was just one thing after the other.”

Ms Dunne said that upon reaching the Mater Hospital, her eye was immediately cleaned and she was given emergency care. She said the doctors “were worried that the infection would spread somewhere else.”

Ms Dunne's eyesight in her left eye has now returned but she still has no vision in her right eye.

Ms Dunne spent two weeks at the Mater Hospital and is still undergoing treatment.

“It (the parasite) clings to the cornea. It clings to the back of the eye. It can burrow in and create trails around the eyes. It causes severe infection that leaves the eye scourged and open. My condition has created an open wound, a hole in the cornea. The hole is basically filled by a large ulcer now.”

She has to take drops and steroids six times a day.

“One of the drops makes my mouth so dry that it’s very hard to talk. One of the medications dilates the pupil and paralyses the muscles behind my eye, so that my eye is not overworked while it’s healing. I’m in and out of bed, I get exhausted.”

When Ms Dunne left the hospital, her ulcer was 8mm in size. Under treatment, it has now reduced to 4mm but she still does not know whether she will get the vision back in her right eye.

“Even when I went to the Mater and I asked the doctors if I would get my vision back, they said they didn't know.”

Only when the ulcer goes away will the doctors be able to evaluate the damage done to the eye.

Ms Dunne said that she’s been told she is very lucky to have had this outcome but the only thing she can do now is wait.

“Its just waiting, waiting, waiting, they have to give time for the ulcer to go away.

“Right now, the ulcer is over the sight window, while it's there, I won’t be able to see anything.

“They can’t say if I will get my vision back in the right eye until the ulcer is gone. They just said to try and carry on as best as I can.”

Ms Dunne is scheduled to go back in for a follow up on August 20.

She said there should be an explicit warning about this condition, as she claims there isn’t enough awareness about it.

“I’ve only heard of these parasites in Asia, two years ago. I’ve never heard of these parasites here in Ireland. I thought this only happened in warmer countries. There should be more awareness about this.”

Ms Dunne has warned contact lens users to exercise caution, stating that "even a drop of water" can cause serious damage.

“If you are using any type of tap water or shower water, remove your lenses. You don’t have to have your head immersed in water to get this, you just have to get one drop of water behind your lenses.”

Online Editors