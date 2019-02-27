It could have been a "very different story" if a blaze at an apartment building happened any later last night, a fire fighter has said.

'It could have been a very different story' - 'significant damage' caused as 18 apartments evacuated during fire

Residents from eighteen apartments at a complex in Northwood, Santry in Dublin had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in an underground car park last night.

Gardai were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm and several units from the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

It's understood that the fire broke out in one car, before spreading to several other vehicles and into apartments above, causing significant damage.

Nobody was injured in the incident but Darren O'Connor, an officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, said there could have been a much different outcome if the response to the emergency hadn't been so prompt.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One, he said: "It was an intense, well developed fire that had taken hold of the space and there was major damage caused to the car parking facilities, as well as the outside area, a number of balconies and apartments were affected by fire.

"This led to the evacuation of 18 apartments overnight, it was a positive outcome that when the crews arrived there was a full evacuation but firefighters did have a very difficult task as it was a very intense underground fire.

"It was a very prompt evacuation, it happened early but if happened later into the night it may have been a very different story but thankfully there were no injuries."

Online Editors