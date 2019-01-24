UP TO 13,000 households have been issued a 'boil water' notice after a parasite was detected in a treatment plant in Co Sligo, with some residents reporting "stomach bugs and rashes".

'It could be fatal if my daughter contracts it' - thousands of households issued with 'boil water' notice as parasite detected

Irish Water issued the notice for almost 13,000 residents near the Lough Talt Public Water Supply after levels of cryptosporidium were discovered at the treatment plant.

Cryptosporidium is a type of parasite that can have a number of health implications on humans in contact with the bug.

Levels of the parasite were discovered almost one year ago in February 2018, and locals have expressed frustrated at the return of the boil water notice.

“Some of us were on an eight-month boil notice last year. It’s a massive inconvenience,” Kellie Cadman told Independent.ie.

“Apart from the health and safety issues, there’s extra hassle and upkeep of trying to keep clean water in the house. You never think you’ll have to deal with it until it happens.”

The affected areas include Tubbercurry and Ballymote and a large rural hinterland. A number of areas in Co Mayo have also been effected.

According to Kellie, some residents have already experienced stomach bugs from the water contamination - or skin rashes, like herself.

“My skin is burned. There are two members in the household that have a constant rash from the water. It’s our human right to have clean water,” she said.

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a civilian, a mother living in a rural area that wants clean water.”

Kellie explained that “those that afford it” buy bottled water, but others are left no choice but to boil water for every day necessities.

“There are vulnerable people in the community, people with dementia that don’t even remember to drink water, let alone boil it. There are young kids that will go to the tap.

“You have to build this it into your daily routine- you need water for your food, brushing teeth, your hair.”

For Annmarie Waters, the news of the return of cryptosporidium has left her worried, after her daughter contracted the bug in 2017.

“My daughter was diagnosed with brain tumor in 2004 and has been left with a compromised immune system,” Annmarie told Independent.ie.

“When she contracted cryptosporidium in 2017, it was horrendous, she was vomiting and had diarrhoea. When she was let home from the hospital, she couldn't tolerate the water and ever since then I've been buying water for her.”

Annmarie Waters and her daughter Chloe from Co Sligo.

Annmarie said her concern also lay with the wider community and the cost implications that may arise.

"The cost factor is huge. I would imagine where there are families of five or six, the cost alone of buying bottled water or electricity bills for boiling would be through the roof,” she said.

“I honestly don't know if I can trust the water because it could be fatal if my daughter was to contract it again.”

According to Irish Water, the level of treatment currently provided at the Lough Talt water treatment plant “does not provide adequate protection against cryptosporidium”.

A planning application was made to Sligo County Council in May 2018 seeking permission for an upgraded treatment plant, with further information supplied to the Council in December 2018.

A spokesperson for Irish Water apologised to local residents and said that they are awaiting a decision from the council on the statutory process, which "involves complex environmental assessments and statutory consultee engagement”.

“We fully recognise the disruption and inconvenience caused to customers as a result of this Boil Water Notice and would like to assure the public that we are working as a matter of priority to restore a safe and compliant water supply as quickly as possible, in consultation with the HSE,” Anthony Skeffington from Irish Water said.

“Public health is our number one priority and ultimately our aim is to provide compliant and robust water treatment for the 13,000 people who are supplied by the Lough Talt public water supply in the shortest possible time and that is where our attentions are focused.

“Irish Water and Sligo County Council sincerely apologise to all customers for any inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice.”

“Customers are reminded to continue to boil water before consumption including the washing of teeth, making of ice and in the preparation of food that is not cooked. It is imperative that people adhere to the boil water notice.”

Online Editors