'It changed my life' - First person housed by Peter McVerry recounts meeting campaigning priest

At an event to mark 40 years since the first service was opened by the priest, the President visited Tabor House, which houses children who are in state care, in inner city Dublin.

He also met its first resident, Paddy Fay (53), who moved in at age 15 and is now a tenant in Peter McVerry housing.

"It changed the course of my life. If I hadn’t had come here when this was opened I wouldn’t have had anywhere and I would’ve ended up dead," said Mr Fay.

"As life went by, I got mixed up in drugs, spent time in prison and became a chronic alcoholic."

He lost his sight nearly four years ago.

Tabor House is a residential accommodation service for young people aged 12 – 18, who are out of home and in the care of the State, based in Dublin's north inner city.

“I bought a bottle of vodka and it turned out to be methanol and I drank it, and that’s how I became blind,” he said.

He believes that the Trust has saved his life.

“The Trust wrapped me up in cotton wool, as I call it,” he said.

Peter McVerry

Speaking at the anniversary event, President Michael D Higgins spoke that society was coming out of “a period of real heavy individualism”.

"I look back at [my] campaigns over the last half a century now and it was very difficult sometimes to get people to understand the difficulties of families, but if it was something that happened to their own family, then they would understand,” he said.

"Young people are now much better informed, and it’s very important that they are informed on rights."

He said that there was enough “capacity” to provide deprived people with "everything they need".

"The capacity exists, not just in this constituency but in Ireland and Europe, to give people a sufficiency of everything they need. And then people can argue about that after that," he added.

The CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, thanked the president for his human rights campaigning.

"We need really good leadership and we don’t always get it with our public representatives," he said.

"It is really heartening to know that our president stands with human rights."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Peter McVerry said that the 40th anniversary made him feel that "my life has been worthwhile".

"This was our first hostel, we opened it on January 1, 1979 and it was the beginning of something of which I had no idea was going to develop," he said.

"I just feel that my life was worthwhile establishing this and subsequently, what has developed from this. I think it's made a significant contribution to young homeless people and not-so-young homeless people.

"I couldn’t imagine doing something more worthwhile with my life," he added.

He added that as the homelessness and housing crisis deepens, his work becomes more "frustrating".

"Because the homeless crisis now is so enormous, when people come looking for help, you can’t do anything for them.

"They ask, 'Can you get me a bed tonight?'. Sometimes I can, but sometimes I can’t, because there’s no beds left.

"It’s become much more frustrating and I get more angry that the needs of homeless young people are not being adequately met.

"We’re failing those young people," he added.

