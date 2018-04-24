'It can be a lonely place in the witness box' - Claire Byrne on RTÉ defamation case
RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has spoken about appearing in court during a recent defamation case taken against the State broadcaster, calling the witness box 'a lonely place'.
In this week's issue of the RTÉ Guide Ms Byrne talks about the case taken by Sinn Fein political manager Nicky Kehoe who claimed he was defamed on the Saturday with Claire Byrne show on RTÉ Radio 1 in October 2015.
RTÉ denied the claim.
Ms Byrne describes being cross-examained during the case earlier this year.
"I'm glad it's over," she said. "It wasn't a pleasant experience and not something I'd like to repeat. It can be a lonely place in the witness box."
Mr Kehoe won the case and was awarded damages of €3,500.
Ms Byrne added: "It was a reminder of the importance of everything that we do and the impact of what we do - but you couldn't let it make you nervous because that affects how you do your job.
"You just have to get on and trust your judgement and keep going."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Both sides in Nicky Kehoe defamation case against RTE must pay their own legal costs, High Court rules
- High Court awards Sinn Féin political manager Nicky Kehoe €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case