'It can be a lonely place in the witness box' - Claire Byrne on RTÉ defamation case

Independent.ie

RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne has spoken about appearing in court during a recent defamation case taken against the State broadcaster, calling the witness box 'a lonely place'.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/it-can-be-a-lonely-place-in-the-witness-box-claire-byrne-on-rt-defamation-case-36838430.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36623540.ece/989eb/AUTOCROP/h342/Claire.jpg