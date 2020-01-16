'It brings shame on us all' - Varadkar admits that homeless crisis is 'totally unacceptable'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has admitted the homeless crisis is “totally unacceptable” and “brings shame on us all”.

And he conceded efforts to tackle the issue are “no where near reaching the point where I can say that we've turned the corner because we haven't yet.”

It comes as the homelessness issue has dominated the first 48 hours of the election campaign.

There was an the case of a homeless man who was seriously injured as his tent was removed from a canal bank in Dublin by an industrial vehicle.

And there are reports today that a young homeless woman died tragically in emergency accommodation.

On the campaign trail in Longford, Mr Varadkar was asked if he is ashamed of Fine Gael’s record on homelessness.

He said: “I'm deeply saddened by the homeless crisis that we face as a country” while insisting there are solutions and his government have been introducing them, including delivering 10,000 social housing units last year.

Pressed again on whether he is ashamed at Fine Gael’s record he said: “I think everyone feels shame at the housing crisis, not just me.

“I think everyone does in society and I've often said that I believe homelessness is a stain on our society.

“It is a reflection of one of the things that's going wrong in a country where most things are going right and I'm determined to continue the work that we've done already if I'm re-elected as Taoiseach.”

He said there are 10,000 people in emergency accommodation at the moment and “that's a staggering figure. It's totally unacceptable.”

Mr Varadkar added: “It brings shame on us all quite frankly.

“But we actually need to do something about it and it is at least a little bit reassuring to me that rough sleeping is down and that shows that housing first is working and that there are fewer homeless families and fewer homeless children than there this time last year.”

However, Mr Varadkar conceded: “It’s no where near reaching the point where I can say that we've turned the corner because we haven't yet.

“That's why we need to continue to invest in homeless services and in social housing.

“We've done that over the last couple of years. we can do it over the next five but only if we keep the economy strong, only if we mind the public finances and we're really the only party that can do that.”

