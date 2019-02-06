A GROUP of parents in south Dublin have expressed their “disgust” over a “provocative” window display in Dundrum Town Centre.

'It borders on soft porn' - parents call for removal of 'provocative' lingerie display in Dublin shopping centre

The poster is a promotional image for luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur at House of Fraser.

The British brand are hosting a pop-up shop in the department store ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Local resident Kenneth Durr said he was coming out of the cinema with his two children when he came across the display, which he described as bordering on “soft porn”.

“When my children saw it, my twelve-year-old daughter said, ‘that’s disgusting’ and my ten-year-old son was hiding his face,” Mr Durr told Independent.ie.

“The height of it too, it’s the size of a cinema screen. It’s enormous and provocative, it’s almost like what you find on a page three.”

The luxury lingerie brand are hosting a pop-up show at the department store before Valentine's Day. Photo: Kenneth Durr.

Mr Durr claims that when he contacted House of Fraser staff, he was told that the window display had received negative comments but that it would not be removed.

“They said certain people do like it. Maybe pervs like it,” he said.

“They’re causing people embarrassment and distracting people going by. Children need to be protected from this kind of thing, it’s not something children should be looking at.”

Another parent described the advert as “immoral” and called for the centre to remove it.

“Everyone from parents to grandparents to single people are furious with this advertising,” Monica Barber told Independent.ie.

“This is over the borderline. They wouldn’t have it on the television, it’s like pornography to me.”

Ms Barber said she believed the display was also “demeaning” towards women and that parents will take to protesting outside the store if the poster is not removed.

“The advertising is immoral. It’s dreadful for children to have to see and demeaning for women. Is this women’s liberation?”

In 2017, House of Fraser came under criticism in the UK over an "erotic" Calvin Klein window display.

The chain were forced to remove the poster from the window of their Cheltenham store after receiving complaints that the woman in the poster looked like a child.

A number of people protested outside the store for the removal of the advertisement. The chain went under new ownership in 2018 after it was purchased by Sports Direct for £90 million.

House of Fraser were unavailable to provide a comment to Independent.ie this afternoon.

Dundrum Town Centre and Agent Provocateur have been contacted for comment.

Online Editors