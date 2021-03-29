ISPCA parts company with chief executive

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has parted company with its chief executive.

The move comes after a period of turmoil at the charity. Dr Andrew Kelly, who was CEO for seven years, had filed grievances against two board members, including chairperson Fiona Squibb, leading to their suspension in January.

However, both were reinstated in recent weeks.

Dr Kelly’s position was discussed at a board meeting on Saturday. In a statement to the Irish Independent, the ISPCA said: “The board of directors wish to confirm the CEO no longer works for the society. The management, staff and volunteers will continue to work together, looking after the welfare of animals throughout the country.”

Dr Kelly could not be reached for comment.

Details of difficulties within the charity emerged in the High Court earlier this month when Ms Squibb issued proceedings against the ISPCA, claiming her suspension was unfair and without merit.

She also alleged grievances against her and fellow board member Seamus Counihan were being investigated for vexatious reasons.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds urged both sides to mediate and Ms Squibb was reinstated days later. Mr Counihan’s suspension was also lifted.

Four other board members left in recent weeks but have since been replaced.

In an affidavit, Ms Squibb said Dr Kelly had long sought her removal and previously threatened to raise a grievance with the Charities Regulator if she did not resign. To her knowledge, he had not done so and if he did it would have been “without merit”, she said.

Ms Squibb also claimed Dr Kelly lodged a grievance against Mr Counihan shortly after Mr Counihan requested to view accounts for the previous five years.

In the affidavit, she said Dr Kelly claimed last December the board had failed in its duty of governance, had undermined him as chief executive, failed in its duty of care to staff, ignored policies and protocols and failed to ensure the society was compliant with its mandatory governance code.

