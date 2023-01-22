ISPCA calls for tougher penalties for animal cruelty following disturbing video of donkey being dragged by car in Offaly

An image from the video shared by the My Lovely Horse Rescue group, showing a donkey being pulled behind a car by a rope.

The ISPCA has called on the Minister for Agriculture to introduce tougher penalties for animal cruelty following a shocking video of a donkey being dragged by its feet along a roadside while tied to a car.

The incident took place in Co Offaly on Friday and the disturbing footage emerged on social media.

It shows the animal, which was tied by its head with rope to the back of a silver car, being pulled along a grassy verge that is partially covered in frost.

Gardaí are currently investigating an incident under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

In a post online on Saturday, gardaí said they had seized seven animals as part of an ongoing investigation in Co Offaly.

A spokesperson said gardaí are “grateful” for the assistance of animal charities The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland and Hungry Horse Outside in recovering these animals.

"We assure the public that they will be well cared for and kept safe,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the ISPCA said it is liaising with the gardaí and investigating the incident as a “matter of urgency”.

The charity called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to increase funding for animal welfare efforts.

“The ISPCA is aware of an incident which took place in Offaly involving a donkey that was tied to a car and the disturbing video of this incident which has been in the media and on social media,” the spokesperson said.

“The ISPCA inspectorate will liaise with our Garda colleagues, and we will investigate this as a matter of urgency and encourage anyone with further information to contact the Gardaí or ourselves.

“It is shocking and deeply disappointing that such examples of animal cruelty are all to prevalent in our society, we call on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department to introduce tougher penalties and increased funding for enforcement of animal welfare laws to enable the active prosecution of such incidents.

“ISPCA’s role is to prevent and prosecute animal cruelty and protect animals who deserve to be treated with love and kindness.

“This should be one of the most basic elements of our society and it is something we must actively promote while ensuring we are well placed to take action when anyone is cruel to an animal.”

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland shared a statement online on Saturday regarding the incident.

"For anyone concerned about the donkey being dragged by a car in the video shared yesterday afternoon, we can confirm that we assisted with the seizure of this animal, and 6 others,” it said.

The My Lovely Horse Rescue charity first shared the footage on Twitter on Friday.

The charity also confirmed that one of its volunteers witnessed the incident and has given an official statement to gardaí.

“Shocking and distressing, Edenderry. Poor helpless donkey. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, we want justice for our animals... We will not let this go,” a spokesperson for the charity wrote.