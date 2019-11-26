Isis bride Lisa Smith expected back in Ireland this week and will be questioned by anti-terror gardai

The Dundalk woman and her daughter are in “a queue” for deportation as part of Turkey’s push to expel foreign nationals with links to the Islamic State.

Anti-terror detectives attached to a garda national unit will interview Lisa Smith (38) once she sets foot on Irish soil, but it has not yet been confirmed if she will be formally arrested.

“It depends on her cooperation, if she agrees to speak to gardai voluntarily there may not be a need to formally detain her but that will become clearer on her flight home,” a source told Independent.ie

“There is no doubt about her being interviewed once she returns but when that is depends on Turkish officials. Things are moving,” the source added.

Gardai are preparing for her arrival which could happen as soon as Friday, although ultimately the Turkish government will determine when she will be returned home.

Officials expect it to take place by the end of this week, but are prepared in the event it should be delayed until early next week “at the latest”.

In recent weeks Ms Smith has been detained in Turkey where she has been interrogated over her links to the Islamic State.

The Government jet will not be sent to assist in her return and her travel will primarily be determined by Turkish officials.

Earlier this month the Turkish Interior Ministry announced that it was beginning the repatriation process of a number of IS fighters detained in the country.

This includes suspected IS fighters from Denmark, France, Germany and the US.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been leading the efforts to repatriate Lisa Smith and her daughter.

Personnel from the Army Ranger Wing (ARW), attached to the Defence Forces, were also deployed to Turkey in an oversite capacity.

Smith moved to Syria, via Tunisia, in 2015 shortly after leaving the Air Corps, where she worked as a flight attendant on the Government jet and as a driver to senior officers.

She also served for a time with the Army as part of the 27th Infantry Battalion.

