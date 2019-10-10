ISIS bride Lisa Smith being investigated by gardai for terrorist offences

ISIS bride Lisa Smith is under investigation for terrorist offences, a senior garda has revealed.

ISIS bride Lisa Smith is under investigation for terrorist offences, a senior garda has revealed.

Ms Smith (38) and her young daughter are currently detained in northern Syria, an area under attack by Turkey after the US earlier this week abandoned its Kurdish allies in the region.

The US move, the decision of President Donald Trump, has opened the door to the potential for thousands of extremist ISIS prisoners, who had been held by the Kurds, to be freed.

Assistant Commissioner Michael O' Sullivan told RTÉ News today that Ms Smith is under investigation.

“Ms Smith is subject to criminal investigation, under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act 2005.

“That investigation is continuing. That investigation goes back to 2013. It will continue,” he told the broadcaster.

“She has said herself that she does not pose a threat, that she does not hold radical views.

“But like the others that have returned, that has to be part of an assessment,” he said.

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith

Mr O’Sullivan said there were conflicting reports about whether or not she wanted to come home, but negotiations are continuing.

“My information is that there are extensive negotiations have been ongoing.

“I know the complexities of the area. It’s a difficult environment and there have been efforts, certainly at diplomatic level, but we are not involved.”

He said that they have bee gathering evidence of terrorist offences and had channels open to them in relation to any offence that may have been committed abroad.

Ms Smith is currently in Ain Issa refugee camp in Syria, where she is being held following the collapse of the Islamic State caliphate.

Following their betrayal by the US, the Kurds, who operate the camp have been forced to redeploy troops to the border to fight the Turkish invasion of northern Syria.

There have been reports that guards are now struggling to control the camp, with Islamist 'morality police' patrolling it.

Online Editors