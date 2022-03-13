Is féidir linn? LinkedIn is based here but won’t accept ads as Gaeilge

LinkedIn has offices in Dublin but says it cannot accept advertisements in the Irish language

LinkedIn has declined to run advertisements as Gaeilge on its website during Seachtain na Gaeilge because Irish is not supported by the platform.

The tech giant, which has offices in Dublin, last week told advertisers seeking to run promotions on its website that they could not do so as Gaeilge, despite the native language being celebrated in the run up to St Patrick’s Day.

Advertisers who proposed running Irish language text in the online ads had their wording rejected and were told it was not possible because Irish is not one of LinkedIn’s supported languages.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn supports 24 languages on its website, including most European languages as well as Hindi, Indonesian, Thai, Turkish and two forms of Chinese. Its online “campaign manager” tool enables advertisers to create adverts in 22 languages.

Irish companies who tried to run Irish language ads were not advised how they could embrace Seachtain na Gaeilge on the website.

A LinkedIn spokesman said it was not possible to support every language but welcomed Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrations. He did not outline why Irish was not supported.

“LinkedIn enables advertisers to create campaigns in a number of different languages around the world,” he said. “While it’s not possible to support every language at this time, we’re constantly looking at ways we can help organisations to reach their audiences. We very much welcome our members to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge on our platform.”

Seachtain na Gaeilge runs until St Patrick’s Day and is one of the biggest annual celebrations of the Irish language and culture here and abroad with a series of events organised to coincide with the month of March.

At the start of this year Irish was put on an equal footing with the EU’s other 23 languages when it was given full status by the European Commission.

This means EU institutions must be ready to translate official EU documents and speeches into Irish to ensure Irish speakers have equal access to information. A shortage of translation staff meant that the process of translating all official EU documents into Irish was drawn out for the previous 15 years.

The European Commission said the EU and Irish Government worked closely on the initiative and this cooperation around recruitment of translators and the developing of language resources would continue “to ensure the long-term success of Irish translation”.

President Michael D Higgins said the move would be “gratifying for many people to know that every day the Irish language will now be in use in the EU”.