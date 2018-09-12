TONY McGregor has shown he’s not afraid to poke fun at himself, as he goes on a mission to try and rid the country of the scourge of loose change.

'Irritation caused by too much coinage' - Tony McGregor pokes fun at himself with new initiative after DART rant

A video by the father of MMA star Conor went viral recently when he complained about the abundance of loose change he received after buying a Dart ticket.

The Dublin man, who sported a bright red suit for his close-up, has launched the Total Liberation Corporation, whose goal is to liberate the people of Ireland from all of life’s little woes.

Unsurprisingly, the first issue Mr McGregor wants to tackle is none other than loose change.

On Friday, September 21, Lucozade Zero is teaming up with McGregor to offer free Dart tickets and cans of Lucozade Zero to morning commuters at Connolly Station so their wallets will not be burdened by extra coins.

“I know better than anyone the irritation caused by having too much coinage. I mean, where are you even supposed to put it?” he said.

Tickets will be valid for one day and give passengers the opportunity to take one free Dart journey.

For those passers-by who are not taking the Dart, Tony will be offering a limited “cash for coins” service, providing notes in exchange for the equivalent in loose change.

The Total Liberation Corporation is accepting suggestions for which of life’s annoyances it should tackle next via social media using #TotalLiberationCorporation.

