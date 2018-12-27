Irishwoman dies after tragic accident at Spanish airport

An Irishwoman has passed away following a tragic accident at an airport in Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are providing consular assistance to the family of the woman, who is understood to be in her late 20s and from Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Local media reported that she had fallen around 20 metres from a footbridge in a bus loading area at Alicante-Elche Airport.

The incident occurred on December 22 just before 6pm local time.

An ambulance was called and she was transferred to a local hospital where she later passed away.

Authorities in Spain have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of her death.

The airport is located in the south east of Spain and serves the Murcia and Valencia regions.

It is popular with Irish tourists and is served by airlines including Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

Online Editors