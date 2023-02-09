An Irishman has been shot dead following an incident in a rural Australian town.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance in relation to the fatal shooting in New South Wales (NSW).

The incident occurred in Oberon, a small town approximately 180km west of Sydney, and local police are quizzing a man known to the victim.

NSW police said they were alerted to Jenolan Street in the town after 8am this morning (9pm yesterday Irish time) where they found the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The man, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It has been reported the shooting victim was originally from Sligo.

A 57-year-old suspect known to him has been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Police have also recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the incident and are in the process of examining the weapon.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is "aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases".

Officers from the Chifley police district are carrying out an investigation and said that the deceased has yet to be formally identified.

However, they added they believe he is a male aged in his 30s.

"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station to assist with inquiries.

"A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.

"Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other," New South Wales Police said in a statement.

The area where the incident occurred is a small rural town in the Central Tablelands region.

It has a population of just over 3,000 people and is known for its local forestry and parks.