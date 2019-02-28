AN Irishman missing in Malaysia for almost two months has been found "safe and well", a search group has confirmed.

Irishman missing in Malaysia for two months found safe and well

Tourist Stephen Warde (32) from Kinvara, Co Galway arrived in Malaysia alone on November 15 last and rented a unit along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpar.

He last made contact with his family on January 1st.

A Facebook page set up by friends and family to 'help find Stephen Warde in Malaysia' has confirmed that he has since been found.

"Stephen Warde has been found safe and well in Malaysia. More information to follow when we have it," a spokesperson said.

His relatives previously said that it was "very out of character" for him to disappear, as he is described as a "placid and quiet" man.

Over €19,000 was raised by the public to finance the search for Stephen, to cover "potential medical expenses when he is found, accommodation for his family while in Kuala Lumpur, the cost of a private investigator and a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts."

Members of his family, including his mum Mary Morrissey, had flown out to Malaysia to search for him.

"We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety and well-being as this is out of character for Stephen," Ms Morrissey had said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs previously said they were aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

Online Editors