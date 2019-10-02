Irishman jailed in the US for trafficking endangered rhino horns

AN IRISHMAN has been jailed in the United States for trafficking the horns of a protected rhinoceros.

Richard Sheridan (50), who is an Irish national but had an address at Cottenham, Cambridge in the UK, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and two years of supervised released yesterday at Miami District Court after pleading guilty to trafficking the endangered animal's horn.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said that the authorities are determined to protect endangered species and crack down on smugglers.

“Sheridan conspired to profit from the demise of one of the world’s most endangered species.

“We will continue to work with our international partners to fight the trade in protected and endangered species, and organised criminal enterprises associated with it.”

US Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan of the Southern District of Florida also spoke in court about the importance of protecting wildlife.

“For our critically endangered wildlife, every case that serves to deter their illegal poaching and trafficking in their artifacts is important to the global effort to preserve these iconic specimens for our children and the generations to come.

“Only through the continued, collective efforts of the international community will the goal of preserving species under threat of extinction be realised. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida commends the agencies and investigators on both sides of the Atlantic who worked together to make this result a reality.”

A statement from the US Department of Justice said yesterday: "On Aug. 29, 2019, Richard Sheridan, 50, an Irish national from Cottenham, Cambridge, United Kingdom, was arraigned in federal court in Miami, Florida, on a May 15, 2014, indictment that charged Sheridan and Michael Hegarty, also an Irish national, with conspiracy to traffic in a libation cup made from the horn of protected rhinoceros.

“In addition to the conspiracy, the indictment charged Sheridan with smuggling a libation cup made from the horn of protected rhinoceros out of the United States.

“According to the indictment and a Joint Factual Statement signed by the parties, in 2012, Sheridan and Hegarty purchased a rhinoceros horn libation cup from an auction house in Rockingham, North Carolina, and then smuggled the cup out of the United States.”

After his extradition to the US from Belgium, Hegarty pleaded guilty to conspiring with Sheridan to traffic the libation cup.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in November 2017.

