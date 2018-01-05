An Irishman is in the running for a dream job which will involve him living in luxury Mexican villas with his girlfriend and getting paid €10,000 per month.

Irishman in running for 'dream job' that pays $10K monthly to live in luxury Cancun villas

Koray McGowan (20) has reached the final 50 out of over 6,500 entrants in the Cancun.com Dream Job competition.

The competition winner will secure the plum job of CEO of Cancun.com and they will broadcast tourism-friendly content for the website and their social media channels. Koray, who is from Sligo town, has entered the competition alongside his girlfriend Janet and he said that winning would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTE Radio One today, he said: "We were given a prompt that everywhere in the world is special and why is where we are so unique. "We had five days to make the video so it was a tight schedule and we were definitely under pressure, we saw the videos going up and they were very old school style, like documentaries, stuck on a tripod with people talking, so we were definitely unique.

"It was filmed all around Sligo." Koray found out last night that the pair have reached the top fifty and the public can vote for them to go through to the next round once a day until January 13 and the final ten candidates will be revealed on January 17.

Koray and Janet say they are 'experienced travellers'

"I'm brilliant, I'm feeling on top of the world. "We are now in the voting period and the next stage is in ten days they'll take the top ten to Cancun for a week to do the craziest stuff ever.

"It's all about content creation, everything is driving towards it and they're marketing more towards people who are content creators to make all their footage, rather than putting up TV ads that don't reach as many people.

"It's €51,000 for six months to make videos every day and live in luxury villas in Mexico," he explained.

Koray's proud mother Jacinta also said that she thinks the public should back Koray and Janet to win. She said: "I'm so excited and they so deserve it, they're a lovely couple, we're a small town in Ireland and I think it's fantastic for us."

