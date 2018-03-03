Irishman dies in UK following road accident

William Corrigan (38), who was originally form Birr but living in Bedford, was struck by a car in Bedford on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Corrigan was married with children and had been living in Bedford for a number of years. His family paid tribute, saying: "William Joseph was a loving husband, dad, son and brother. He loved his music and was a gifted banjo player. He was hugely popular in the local area and will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

At home in Birr, Mr Corrigan’s death has been met with shock and sadness. One relative recalled his talent for banjo playing and described his death as “awful, awful news".



Investigating Bedfordshire Police officer Sergeant Paul Stanbridge said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw the vehicle in the area before, or after, the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.”