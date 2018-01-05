Irishman dies after being found unresponsive in Lithuania
An Irishman has died after he was found unresponsive in a Lithuanian city in the early hours of yesterday morning.
The man (20s) was found unconscious by Lithuanian police near Downtown Klaipėda at around 5am on Thursday morning.
He was brought to Klaipėda University Hospital, where he died at around 3pm.
It is understood that the man had been staying in a hotel, which had also reported him missing yesterday morning.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "We are aware of the case and are providing assistance to the family.”
