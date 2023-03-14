| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Irish women reveal new rugby kit as they swap out white shorts over period concerns

Pictured from left to right are Ireland&rsquo;s Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton. Expand

Close

Pictured from left to right are Ireland&rsquo;s Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton.

Pictured from left to right are Ireland’s Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton.

Pictured from left to right are Ireland’s Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen and Aoife Dalton.

Eoghan Moloney

The Irish women’s rugby team have revealed their new kit as they become the first home nations team to switch out of white shorts.

The new kit sees the traditional white shorts swapped for navy and the kit was revealed by the squad in pictures today.

Most Watched

Privacy