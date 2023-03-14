Irish women reveal new rugby kit as they swap out white shorts over period concerns

The Irish women’s rugby team have revealed their new kit as they become the first home nations team to switch out of white shorts.

The new kit sees the traditional white shorts swapped for navy and the kit was revealed by the squad in pictures today.

The move was taken by kit supplier Canterbury following player feedback around period anxieties.

Along with the national team kit change, Canterbury announced that it will give other rugby players and teams at all levels who have purchased white women’s Canterbury shorts the opportunity to claim a free pair in a different colour.

The new shorts will be worn for the first time by Ireland captain Nichola Fryday at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations launch tomorrow and by the team for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday, March 25.

The opportunity applies to players who have purchased women’s white shorts from Canterbury in the last three years. The announcement comes after players voiced concerns about playing in white rugby kit during their period.

Enya Breen, Ireland international, said: “The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it's a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU.

“This will remove the stress of worrying about being on your period while you’re playing in a match. Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love.”