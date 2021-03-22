Irish women ‘are safer drivers than men’, as they receive half number of penalty points 

Irish women are safer drivers than their male counterparts, according to experts. Stock image

Irish women are safer drivers than their male counterparts, according to experts, as they have received half the number of penalty points.

This has been the case for the last decade and the latest statistics for the 2020 CSO has shown no difference to this trend. Women make up just less than half of all road users.

From January to April last year, men clocked up a total of 34,431 points while female motorists incurred 16,587 in the same period.

Experts at motoring insurance site MissQuote.ie said these figures indicated that women are the safer of the sexes when it comes to driving.

“I think it’s fair to say that these figures show that women are more cautious and compliant on our roads,” said Deirdre McCarthy.

“Year on year men continue to ‘outperform’ women when it comes to incurring penalty points. An analysis of the figures over a decade illustrates that women drivers in Ireland have received a total of 669,157 points, while men have been hit with a whopping 1,217,346 – or 88pc more.”

Ms McCarthy has cautioned drivers to be more careful on the road, saying that the reasons why men receive more penalty points is unclear.

It does not appear to be due to representation on the roads, as 53pc of all drivers are male while 47pc are female.

“There has been a consistent gulf over the last decade between the numbers of points received by men and women,” Ms McCarthy said.

"There’s no denying that men and women behave differently on the roads, and this is evidenced by the fact that while the top two reasons for incurring penalty points are the same for both genders, namely speeding and driving while using a mobile phone, the following three vary.”

After speeding and using a phone, female motorists most commonly receive points for using a vehicle without an NCT certificate, driving without reasonable consideration and failing to obey traffic lights.

For male motorists it’s for driving without reasonable consideration, using a vehicle without an NCT certificate and having no insurance.

“Whether you’re male or female, employing safe driving behaviour on our roads is absolutely crucial, and incurring penalty points will hit you financially when it comes to renewing your car insurance policy,” Ms McCarthy added.

"Depending on the insurer, points could typically cost you up to €250 extra in premiums, while other insurers simply won’t quote for drivers who have more than a certain number of points.

“Motorists are rewarded for good driving behaviour by the way of lower premiums for No Claim Bonus discounts and not having penalty points.”

