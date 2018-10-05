Irish woman (54) found dead in pool in Croatia

The body of a woman, believed to be Irish, was found in a pool in Croatia this morning, police have confirmed.

The woman (54) was found in the pool outside a villa in the town of Okrug Gornji on the island of Ciovo, just 19 miles east of Split.

Croatian police were called to the scene at 3.30am this morning.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and it is understood that the woman may have suffered a heart attack.

"This morning, on 5th October 2018 at 3.30 am, we were informed that a woman's body has been found in the pool in front of the house in Okrug Gornji," a spokesperson for the Split-Dalmatia police region told Independent.ie.

"Police officers took all measures under police authority and found that it was an 54-year-old Irish citizen.

"In this case no traces of violent death or criminal offense were found. The State Attorney's Office was informed about that."

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie they could not comment on individual cases, but are prepared to provide consular assistance.

