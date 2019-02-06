Irish woman (31) found dead in Austrian hotel room

AN Irish woman was found dead in a hotel room in Austria yesterday morning.

The thirty one-year-old's body was found at a hotel in the St Johann area of Tyrol shortly before 10am yesterday.

Local police in Tyrol are not treating the death as suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

It is understood that investigators believe the cause of death was the result of a medical issue, with an autopsy being carried out today.

The woman was reportedly on holidays with her family among a larger group at the popular ski resort.

A spokesperson for Innsbruck police told Independent.ie confirmed that the woman was found in her hotel room.

"Police found the 31-year-old Irish woman’s body in her bed in a closed hotel room," they said.

"We do not know what the cause of her death is but there were no suspicions about criminal offence. We believe it may be from a medical condition."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the case and ready to provide consular assistance.

Online Editors