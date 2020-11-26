Irish WHO chief says people need to consider wearing masks in the home over Christmas

Keeping Covid-19 at bay this Christmas may require the wearing of masks in the home, limiting numbers in the kitchen and going for walks instead of gathering around the television, according to the leading Irish official at the World Health Organisation.

Dr Michael J Ryan said the “small choices” people make could mean the difference between passing on the virus and keeping elderly and immunocompromised relatives safe.

The WHO executive director was speaking ahead of a virtual ceremony where he will receive The Bar of Ireland Human Rights Award for 2020.

Dr Ryan also warned that while vaccines would soon be ready, this merely represented “base camp” in the struggle against the virus and that there would still be a mountain to climb in terms of implementing effective vaccination programmes.

The Sligo native said he did not envy the decision faced by the Government on the extent to which lockdown measures can be eased this Christmas.

“When people start to mix again, the disease numbers may start to rise,” he said.

“The question is what happens then. Do we go back to another wave of disease or do we have a more Asian outcome where we have much better control at a lower level and we can maintain that control over time, to the point at which large numbers of people get vaccinated.”

Read More

Read More

Read More

Dr Ryan said Ireland had crushed the curve before and was, to his knowledge, the first country “to bend the curve this time around”.

“People and the scientists and the Government deserve some credit for that,” he said.

However, regarding Christmas, he said there needed to be “an open discussion” between the Government and communities.

Dr Ryan said it was important that older people or people with underlying conditions are aware of the risks and know how to reduce their own risks and their own exposure to others.

“It is also important the young people in those situations understand their responsibilities to reduce those risks to those older individuals or those with underlying conditions,” he said.

“If I am a student and I come home for Christmas and I have been mixing with lots of young people in an area where the virus is, then I really, really need to think about where I sleep, where I go to the bathroom.

“Should I be in the small kitchen helping mum prepare the Christmas dinner or should I be doing what all young people prefer to be doing, going out for a walk and not participating in the process.”

Dr Ryan said people needed to imagine a house as an environment where various activities happen and the “pinch points” that could arise over the holiday period.

“When everyone is in bed and sleeping soundly, everything is good. So what are the moments during the day where people come together and spend significant time in the same space within the household?

“And can we then find a way of reducing that risk in saying: ‘Look, there’s only two people in this kitchen at any one time. Would the other 15 of you get out of here’.

“Maybe you can peel the potatoes and the carrots in another room while someone prepared food in the kitchen.

“I am sorry to be simplistic but these are the small choices we make. The game of margins. What are the margins here for exposure?

“So maybe rather than all sitting around after the dinner, twelve people in a room all watching the same TV with the windows closed, maybe people go out for a walk, get outside and have that discussion in a different environment.”

He called on people to consider wearing masks in the home if they believed they could pose a risk of infection.

“In reality if you have a highly vulnerable person in the house and you are coming from a place where you think you might be exposed, there are other options. Wearing a mask yourself,” he said.

“If you believe you are not infected but could be a risk to my parent to my parent or my brother or sister who has a physical disability or an underlying condition, then maybe I should wear the mask.

“Maybe I should wash my hands three times and hour and I should be very careful that I am the potential person who could bring this disease into the house.

“That doesn’t make you a bad person. That makes you a person that needs to be more responsible and more conscious of the risk you might bring into the household.

“If everyone just looks at their behaviour and how they can minimise their risk to others, then I believe we can de-risk the whole situation in that setting.”

Dr Ryan spoke of the challenges ahead now that vaccines are on the horizon.

“There is over 250 vaccine candidates out there in the system. We have 50 in clinical trials. We have nine more in clinical trials in addition to the three that have proven efficacy. We have real tools now potentially at our disposal,” he said.

“But as we have said here in the WHO over the last number of weeks, this is like reaching base camp a Mount Everest.

“We have got to base camp. We have now got to climb that mountain.

“That mountain is going to be completing those studies, ensuring the full safety and efficacy of the vaccine, generating demand in our populations and dealing with disinformation around vaccines and ensuring the logistics for vaccination programmes are in place to deliver this vaccine to everyone who needs it.

“I am more concerned about those barriers than I was about the scientific ones.”

Dr Ryan said a key issue would be to combat misinformation on vaccine through “fast, credible information”.

“We need to get better at using the [online] platforms that are there to communicate more effectively with people,” he said.

“It couldn’t be more important than in the case of vaccination. It will be a tragedy, a true tragedy, if we end up with efficacious vaccines that are available but that people don’t want to take. That would be a tragedy.”

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors