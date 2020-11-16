Irish weather: Temperatures to reach up to 15C but Met Éireann warns of flooding risk

It will be a wet throughout November

WE’RE in for a mixed bag weather-wise as patchy rain, mild weather and even the chance of localised flooding have all been forecast.

Don’t forget your umbrella if you’re heading out as Met Éireann has forecast a cloudy day today with patchy rain and drizzle in the southwest.

The good news is that temperatures will still remain mild for today, the mercury is set to reach up to 14C today.

And tonight will even be humid in parts, with some rain, mainly along Atlantic coastal areas.

However, fresh and blustery winds will develop tomorrow.

Though again, temperatures will still remain mild at up to 15C.

However, there’s a “risk of localised flooding” in the western half of the country, according to forecasters.

And as we move into the midweek, we can really expect cooler temperatures to develop.

The highest afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be between 7C and 10C, with more rain forecast.

And temperatures will drop to around 2C at night.

Thursday will be a cool day but at least we can hope to leave the umbrellas at home. It’s forecast to be dry in the morning in most parts.

But it is likely to rain in the west in the afternoon and into the evening.

The highest temperatures on Thursday will be 6C to 9C - as the mercury really takes a dip for the first time this year.

However, despite another spot of drizzle and mist on Friday, the temperatures could take a turn again.

The forecast is predicting 10C to 12C for daytime temperatures.

For anyone hoping to get out and about over the weekend, it seems a brolly and raincoat could be the best option.

Met Éireann said: “Current indications are that it will remain unsettled through to Saturday, without outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“However, drier brighter intervals will develop on Sunday, with more showery conditions.”

