Irish Water imposes boil water notice on 65,000 people in Wicklow and Dublin

Some 65,000 people across Wicklow and south Dublin will be forced to boil their drinking water until at least Wednesday.

Some 65,000 people across Wicklow and south Dublin will be forced to boil their drinking water until at least Wednesday.

The HSE has imposed a boil water notice as a “precautionary measures” after a mechanical failure at the Vartry Water Treatment Plant early this morning.

The notice applies to areas serviced by the treatment plant, including the towns of Bray, Greystones and villages including Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilquade and Kilpedder. Newcastle Hospital is also affected. In Dublin, affected areas include Corke Abbey, Woodbrook Glen, Old Connaught Avenue, Thornhill Road, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, the Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, and all areas off these roads.

Irish Water said a chlorine booster at the plant failed early this morning. The boil water notice was confirmed by the HSE, and not until health authorities are satisfied that water is adequately treated will be notice be lifted. The utility said it could “potentially” be Wednesday before tap water is safe to drink.

“The boil water notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure to protect approximately 65,000 people served by this supply following the mechanical failure of the chlorine booster at the plant,” Irish Water said in a statement. “All water treatment at the plant must have adequate chlorine levels added to the water to make it safe to drink.”

Chlorine dosing on the supply will be completed during the day, and a water sampling programme has been put in place to test chlorine levels in the impacted areas. “In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice”, it said.

Irish Water was recently granted planning permission to upgrade the Vartry Water Treatment Plant, which is more than 150 years old. Works are due to be begin later this year, and will take two years to complete.

The company said water must be boiled before drinking, washing foods, brushing teeth or making ice.

Online Editors