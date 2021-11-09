Irish Water can’t say when water will be safe to drink again as 17,500 households in Longford on boil water notice for last five days

Almost half of the county's population are affected a by boil water notice

Irish Water has said it "cannot be conclusive" as to when a boil water notice affecting almost half of Co Longford's population will be lifted.

The utility said it could not determine when supplies to some 17,500 households will return, five days after a boil notice was issued for the Longford Central Public Water Supply area.

That came after a cryptosporidium barrier at a treatment plant in Longford was compromised following a deterioration in raw water quality from a lake source, Irish Water said.

In the region of 17,500 customers in Longford town, Newtownforbes, Ballinalee, parts of Edgeworthstown, Drumlish, Killashee and surrounding areas have been forced to boil their water until further notice.

It had been hoped interruptions to supplies would be resolved sometime this week, but in a statement Irish Water stopped short of singling out any specific date for a return of normal service.

"Irish Water cannot be conclusive about how long the boil water notice will remain in place," it said.

"Experts from Irish Water and Longford County Council are working to resolve the issue at the plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice."

The company also moved to clarify accusations over the way news of the boil water notice was relayed to customers.

"In order to communicate the boil water notice our news section on the website was updated, a press release was shared with all local media outlets, an update was issued to elected representatives in the area and our social media channels were also updated.

"Customers registered as vulnerable on Irish Water’s vulnerable register were contacted directly," added the water utility.