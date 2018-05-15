Irish town 'extremely saddened' following two separate tragedies abroad

AN IRISH town is "extremely saddened" following the tragic deaths of two men overseas, a local politician has said.

John Quinn was hiking with friends in the Vosges Mountains in France last Saturday with friends when he lost his footing and fell.

Mr Quinn (60) was originally from Waterford and had been living in Strasbourg for the past five years with his wife Mary, who is originally from Castlebar in Co Mayo. He is the father of Irish Olympic swimmer Nicholas Quinn (24), as well as his siblings Darragh and Fionnuala.

John Quinn was the father of Irish Olympian Nicholas Quinn. Photo: Sportsfile

It is understood that Mary, Darragh, Fionnuala and Nicholas were in Scotland over the weekend and immediately flew to Strasbourg when they heard the tragic news. Mayo County Councillor Michael Kilcoyne said that the community in Castlebar town is “extremely saddened” by Mr Quinn’s untimely passing.

Cllr Kilcoyne said the news comes at an “already fragile time” following the recovery of the remains of Mayo GAA player David Gavin in British Columbia earlier this month, whose funeral will be held this Friday. “It’s a sad week for Castlebar,” Cllr Kilcoyne told Independent.ie. “With the deaths of both John and David Gavin, the whole town has been off. We’re sending our condolences and thoughts to both families during this difficult time.”

Local councillor Al McDonnell said he met Mr Quinn during a civic reception following his son’s return from the 2016 Summer Olympics where he competed in the 100 and 200 metre breaststroke. Nicholas is currently swimming and studying for an MSc in Performance Psychology at the University of Edinburgh.

“His son is a master figure here and they are a very popular family, so it really is an unbelievable tragedy,” said Cllr McDonnell.

“The whole town is feeling for the family.”

Mayo GAA star David Gavin

Funeral arrangements haven't yet been announced but it is understood Mr Quinn’s remains will be flown back to Ireland in the next few days. The Department of Foreign Affairs said that they are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

Online Editors