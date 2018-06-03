AN IRISH tourist has reportedly died after plunging from a Magaluf apartment block.

Irish tourist who died just hours after arriving in Magaluf named - local reports

The 20-year-old is, who has been named locally as Thomas Owen Hughes, is said to have arrived in Majorca yesterday.

His body was found around 11am this morning. The apartment block where he was found, Eden Roc, is the same one where Scot Natalie Cormack died in April after falling from a seventh-floor ledge.

Local reports said the dead man involved in the latest tragedy, who has not been named, was staying at a nearby hotel and not Eden Roc. Police have launched an investigation.

Well-placed sources said the dead man was an Irish national and had only reached Majorca yesterday. Investigators were unable to confirm local reports he was staying at a hotel in Magaluf and not at the Eden Roc apartment block he was found dead at.

One source said: “A neighbour alerted police around 11am, saying they could see a person lying on the ground. “He fell from a height of around 20 metres.”

Another said the circumstances were still being investigated and it was too early to reach any conclusions as to why it had happened.

It was not immediately clear this morning if the man died some time before his body was spotted.

A duty court in Palma has been placed in charge of an investigation into the man’s death and is awaiting a full police report. An autopsy is expected to be carried out tomorrow in the Majorcan capital.

Investigators from the Civil Guard force were on the ground yesterday. Neighbours are thought to have told officers they heard a lot of noise around 4am, but it is unclear at this stage if it is connected to the death plunge.

He is said to have been identified by friends. Civil Guard sources said they could offer no immediate information about why it had happened and were still investigating. Paramedics called to the scene could do nothing to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the spot where he was found.

His body was taken away just before 1.30pm local time. Natalie Cormack, the 19-year-old Magaluf worker from West Kilbride, Ayrshire, laid undiscovered for several hours before she was found dead on April 27. She lost her balance after trying to get into the apartment block when she found the door locked and discovered she didn’t have her key.

Online Editors