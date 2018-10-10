An Irish tourist said he felt a "strong urge" to try to steal an expensive diamond ring from a jewellers while on holiday in Turkey because of the memory of his dead wife.

An Irish tourist said he felt a "strong urge" to try to steal an expensive diamond ring from a jewellers while on holiday in Turkey because of the memory of his dead wife.

Irish tourist 'swallowed' diamond ring in theft attempt because it reminded him of his drowned wife

Ian Campbell, who was holidaying in the southwestern Turkish province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, was detained by police on October 4 after he allegedly swallowed a diamond ring worth almost €35,000 from a jewellery shop.

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital by the police, where it's said he has been trying to return the ring “by natural means”, otherwise he will undergo surgery to get it.

Mr Campbell, who at first had denied swallowing the ring, despite video and x-ray evidence proving it, finally admitted he had attempted to steal the ring.

In his testimony to police, he said he had developed an "obsession" for diamond rings after he lost his wife in a tragic drowning incident and their wedding ring was never retrieved from the lake where she drowned.

“I’ve been coming to Marmaris for holiday for a week every year since 2004," said Mr Campbell.

“I lost my wife in a traffic accident in Ireland. Her body could not be removed from the car, which fell into a lake, for days after the accident. Her diamond ring, our wedding ring, could not be found despite a search operation in the lake. This incident caused my obsession for diamond rings,”Mr Campbell reportedly said.

“Whenever I see a diamond ring on display at jewellery shops, my wife comes to my mind. I feel a strong urge to take those rings, especially the ones with higher carat diamonds."

Reports in the Belfast Telegraph from 2014, stated a mother-of-four died after her car plunged into a canal in Newry.

"Patricia Campbell from Newry was a full-time mother. Patricia (50) had two sons and two daughters aged in their late teens to early 20s. She also leaves behind her husband Ian."

It reported that the PSNI said the black-coloured car she was driving entered the canal several miles along the Fathom Line outside the city, a "treacherous" stretch of road that had claimed the lives of many over the years.

Mr Campbell, who was apparently exhausted by his attempts to return the ring, is still in hospital in Turkey.

Turkish police are still investigating the incident.

Online Editors