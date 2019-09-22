Irish tourist among holidaymakers 'stopped from leaving Tunisian hotel for hours' amid fears over Thomas Cook future

AN IRISH tourist is understood to have been among holidaymakers who were stopped from leaving their hotel in Tunisia for several hours over concerns about payment by their holiday operator Thomas Cook.

The holidaymaker, who has not been identified, is understood to have told staff at the hotel "can you let us out, we want to go home" during the dispute on Saturday night.

Guests at the Les Orangers beach resort in the town of Hammamet, near Tunis, say security guards kept the gates shut while the hotel demands visitors pay extra money out of fear it won't be paid what it is owed by Thomas Cook for holiday bookings.

Ryan Farmer, from Leicestershire said the hotel had on Saturday afternoon summoned all guests who were due to leave to go to reception "to pay additional fees, obviously because of the situation with Thomas Cook".

With many tourists defying the demand since they had already paid the embattled travel company, security guards were keeping the hotel's gates shut, refusing to allow guests out, or to let new visitors enter.

"We can't leave the hotel. I'd describe it as exactly the same as being held hostage," Mr Farmer told BBC Five's Stephen Nolan Show.

"We've been up to the gates. They had four security guards on the gates, holding the gates closed, and were not allowing anybody to leave."

He said the guards were not responding to any pleas from guests to be allowed out.

"They don't say anything, they just stand there holding the gates," he said.

"There was a gentleman from Ireland trying to talk to the security guards and say, 'Look, we want to go home, we want to go home. Can you let us out?' They just look at him and laugh and continue to hold the gate shut.

Mr Ryan claimed that a woman in her 80s had been made to pay the hotel "more than 2000 pounds", although she had already paid Thomas Cook for her holiday.

"A Thomas Cook representative is trying to sort things out with the hotel, but they're just not interested," Mr Ryan said.

Tunisia's Tourism Ministry on Sunday attributed the incident to a "misunderstanding" and said the tourists had been able to leave on the flight on which were originally booked.

"Fourteen tourists were asked to wait a few minutes to confirm with the representative of Thomas Cook... and quickly got the agreement, and the tourists left and travelled on time last night," the ministry said in a statement.

A Thomas Cook spokesman told Independent.ie that the situation has been resolved and any customers who had to pay money have been refunded.

He said: "We are aware that a small number of customers were asked to pay for their hotel room before leaving Les Orangers in Tunisia yesterday.

"This has now been resolved and customers flew home as planned. We continue to support our customers in all our resorts."

Thomas Cook Group chief executive, Dr Peter Fankhauser, remained tight-lipped today as he emerged from a day-long meeting negotiating with creditors in a final bid to secure a rescue package to keep the company afloat.

The travel operator's boss walked out of the service exit of law firm Latham & Watkins, in Bishopsgate, central London, surrounded by colleagues after the meeting ran from 9am until shortly before 5.30pm.

Dr Fankhauser did not answer questions when he was asked whether Thomas Cook and their creditors had reached a deal.

He was also asked whether the company would consider approaching the government for a taxpayer-funded bailout or whether he had anything to say to Thomas Cook's customers but again refused to comment.

The location of the meeting was changed at the last minute after reports leaked out last night that it would take place at the nearby law firm Slaughter & May.

In a statement on a Q&A section of the travel giant's website, they said that: "We are working on recapitalisation plans to provide financial stability for the Thomas Cook Group going forward."

Independent.ie has contacted Les Orangers beach resort for comment.

Online Editors